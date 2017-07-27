World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Zaha Hadid Architects to Project Augmented Reality Light Show onto Karlsruhe Castle at 2017 Schlosslichtspiele Festival

Zaha Hadid Architects to Project Augmented Reality Light Show onto Karlsruhe Castle at 2017 Schlosslichtspiele Festival

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Zaha Hadid Architects to Project Augmented Reality Light Show onto Karlsruhe Castle at 2017 Schlosslichtspiele Festival

Zaha Hadid Architects, collaborating with digital artists and computer science researchers Andy Lomas and Mubbasir Kapadia, have been selected to create a projection mapping light show at the 2017 Schlosslichtspiele Festival in Karlsruhe, Germany. Titled ‘Behaviour Morphe,’ the dynamic light display will be projected onto the city’s 18th century baroque palace, simulating how users move throughout and interact with the building’s interior spaces.

The project will showcase the latest digital spatial simulation technology used by ZHA in the analysis and planning of their architecture, revealing how artificial intelligence and digital tools can be applied to building design.

“Dynamic new virtual spaces are defined by using real-time data to interpret the virtual actors’ interactions,” explained Patrik Schumacher, ZHA principal. “These digital spaces are then explored with iterative growth systems that emulate the evolutionary process of nature, demonstrating the potential of metamorphic simulations and digital morphogenetics.

"As an architectural interpretation, the projection outlines ZHA’s Computational Design (CODE) research group’s work in these iterative systems of development."

In addition to the video from ZHA released today (above), the Karlsruhe Center for Art and Media released this alternative video of ‘Behaviour Morphe’ earlier this month: 

Other architects participating in the 2017 Schlosslichtspiele Festival include Hani Rashid, Lise Anne Couture and Greg Lynn. The festival will run from August 3rd to September 10th. Learn more about to event in the video below, or visit the website, here.

News via Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Zaha Hadid Architects to Project Augmented Reality Light Show onto Karlsruhe Castle at 2017 Schlosslichtspiele Festival" 27 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876660/zaha-hadid-architects-to-project-augmented-reality-light-show-onto-karlsruhe-castle-at-2017-schlosslichtspiele-festival/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »