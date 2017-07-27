Brick Monkey Creates LEGO Replica of Herzog & de Meuron's Elbphilharmonie from 20,000 Pieces

One of last year’s most long-awaited buildings may have just met its match in terms of complexity – and it comes in the form of its own LEGO replica.

Created by LEGO sculptor Brick Monkey, the LEGO version of Herzog & de Meuron’s spectacular Elbphilharmonie was constructed from more than 20,000 individual LEGO pieces, featuring point perfect scaled versions of the concert hall’s signature features, including the building’s elevated public terrace, glass facade and sail like roof, made up of hundreds of precise umbrella shaped elements. But most impressively, the model can be opened in half to reveal a detailed recreation of the structure’s main concert hall.

+32

According to Brick Monkey, the piece took approximately 110 hours to construct from start to finish. The model is approximately 1.2 meters (4 feet) long, 1 meter (1’2”) tall and weights about 25 kilos (55 pounds).

See more images in the gallery below, and check out more of Brick Monkey’s work, here.