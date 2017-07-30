World
  A Tour Through the Many Doorways of India

A Tour Through the Many Doorways of India

A Tour Through the Many Doorways of India
Pahara Village in Uttar Pradesh. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
The door: despite being one of the most fundamental architectural elements, the immense significance these portals hold in architecture and culture can hardly be questioned. Historically, empires erected gigantic gateways to welcome visitors and religious shrines installed doors with ornate embellishments to ward off evil just as contemporary governments have built arches to commemorate important events.

In this photo-series, however, architect Priyanshi Singhal directs her focus to doors in a humbler vein—those of homes and hole-in-the-wall shops. Armed with her camera, she travels through narrow winding streets in age-old Indian towns and villages—characterized by their mixed land-use—as she studies and documents the inherent relationship between architectural tradition, culture, and a people. A door and its chaukhat (threshold) hold deep spiritual meaning in India’s traditional vastu shastra system of architecture. Furthermore, Singhal’s work provides us a brief glimpse of the imprint that the vagaries of time, community and economy have left on India’s historical urban fabric.

Kolkata. Image © Priyanshi Singhal Old Bhopal. Image © Priyanshi Singhal Pushkar. Image © Priyanshi Singhal Gokul, Mathura. Image © Priyanshi Singhal

Gokul, Mathura. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pushkar. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Old Bhopal. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pedhambli Village in Gujarat. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Mathura. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Kolkata. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Gokul, Mathura. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Kolkata. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Ahmedabad. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pedhambli Village in Gujarat. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Gokul, Mathura. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Ahmedabad. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Mathura. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pushkar. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Kolkata. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pushkar. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Kolkata. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pedhambli Village in Gujarat. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Mathura. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pushkar. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pushkar. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Old Bhopal. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pedhambli Village in Gujarat. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pedhambli Village in Gujarat. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pushkar. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pushkar. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pahara Village in Uttar Pradesh. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Kolkata. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Ahmedabad. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pushkar. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pushkar. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pushkar. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Pushkar. Image © Priyanshi Singhal
Cite: Suneet Zishan Langar. "A Tour Through the Many Doorways of India" 30 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876650/a-tour-through-the-many-doorways-of-india/>
