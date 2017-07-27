20 Striking Architectural Photographs Selected as Finalists of 2017 EyeEm Photography Awards

Global photography community EyeEm has announced the finalists of their 2017 Photography Awards. Free and open to photographers of all skill levels and backgrounds to submit through the EyeEm web platform and app, this year’s awards received more than 590,000 submissions from users around the world across five categories: The Architect, The Great Outdoors, The Photojournalist, The Portraitist, and The Street Photographer.
The architecture category alone received over 95,000 submissions, from which 20 images were selected by a jury of photographers and editors from institutions including National Geographic and the BBC. All of the finalist images will be displayed at the 2017 EyeEm Photography Festival & Awards in Berlin from September 15-17, where each of the category winners and Photographer of the Year will be announced.
Continue on to see the 20 finalists in the architecture category.
Athens, Greece / Niko S
Santiago Calatrava's City of Art and Sciences; Valencia, Spain / Claudia Solano
Hong Kong / Denise Kwong
Valletta, Malta / Ioanna Malkogiani
Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong / Evelyne Sieber
Tokyo, Japan / Tim Gaweco
Kowloon Peninsula, Hong Kong / Jeremy Cheung
Sheffield, UK / Paul Crudgington
Sao Paulo, Brazil / Ezequiel Ferreira
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia / Rosley Majid
Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany / Wilhelm Oberliess
Central Business District of Makati, Philippines / Allan Borebor
Torre Agbar; Barcelona, Spain / Francisco Javier Hoyos Carcedo
Beijing, China / Hu Zhenyuan
Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea / Ngoc Van Anh Nguyen
Chicago, Illinois / Scott Firestone
Beijing, China / JFMonom
Singapore / Fong Han Wei
Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE / Bruno Guerreiro
Budapest, Hungary / Erik Sellgren
