World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 20 Striking Architectural Photographs Selected as Finalists of 2017 EyeEm Photography Awards

20 Striking Architectural Photographs Selected as Finalists of 2017 EyeEm Photography Awards

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
20 Striking Architectural Photographs Selected as Finalists of 2017 EyeEm Photography Awards

Global photography community EyeEm has announced the finalists of their 2017 Photography Awards. Free and open to photographers of all skill levels and backgrounds to submit through the EyeEm web platform and app, this year’s awards received more than 590,000 submissions from users around the world across five categories: The Architect, The Great Outdoors, The Photojournalist, The Portraitist, and The Street Photographer.

The architecture category alone received over 95,000 submissions, from which 20 images were selected by a jury of photographers and editors from institutions including National Geographic and the BBC. All of the finalist images will be displayed at the 2017 EyeEm Photography Festival & Awards in Berlin from September 15-17, where each of the category winners and Photographer of the Year will be announced.

Continue on to see the 20 finalists in the architecture category.

Athens, Greece / Niko S

Save this picture!
© Niko S / EyeEm
© Niko S / EyeEm

Santiago Calatrava's City of Art and Sciences; Valencia, Spain / Claudia Solano

Save this picture!
© Claudia Solano / EyeEm
© Claudia Solano / EyeEm

Hong Kong / Denise Kwong

Save this picture!
© Denise Kwong / EyeEm
© Denise Kwong / EyeEm

Valletta, Malta / Ioanna Malkogiani

Save this picture!
© Ioanna Malkogianni / EyeEm
© Ioanna Malkogianni / EyeEm

Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong / Evelyne Sieber

Save this picture!
© Evelyne Sieber / EyeEm
© Evelyne Sieber / EyeEm

Tokyo, Japan / Tim Gaweco

Save this picture!
© Tim Gaweco / EyeEm
© Tim Gaweco / EyeEm

Kowloon Peninsula, Hong Kong / Jeremy Cheung

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Cheung / EyeEm
© Jeremy Cheung / EyeEm

Sheffield, UK / Paul Crudgington

Save this picture!
© Paul Crudgington / EyeEm
© Paul Crudgington / EyeEm

Sao Paulo, Brazil / Ezequiel Ferreira

Save this picture!
© Ezequiel Ferreira / EyeEm
© Ezequiel Ferreira / EyeEm

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia / Rosley Majid

Save this picture!
20 Striking Architectural Photographs Selected as Finalists of 2017 EyeEm Photography Awards, © Rosley Majid / EyeEm
© Rosley Majid / EyeEm

Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany / Wilhelm Oberliess

Save this picture!
© Wilhelm Oberliess / EyeEm
© Wilhelm Oberliess / EyeEm

Central Business District of Makati, Philippines / Allan Borebor

Save this picture!
© Allan Borebor / EyeEm
© Allan Borebor / EyeEm

Torre Agbar; Barcelona, Spain / Francisco Javier Hoyos Carcedo

Save this picture!
© Francisco Javier Hoyos Carcedo / EyeEm
© Francisco Javier Hoyos Carcedo / EyeEm

Beijing, China / Hu Zhenyuan

Save this picture!
© Hu Zhenyuan / EyeEm
© Hu Zhenyuan / EyeEm

Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea / Ngoc Van Anh Nguyen

Save this picture!
© Ngoc Van Anh Nguyen / EyeEm
© Ngoc Van Anh Nguyen / EyeEm

Chicago, Illinois / Scott Firestone

Save this picture!
© Scott Firestone / EyeEm
© Scott Firestone / EyeEm

Beijing, China / JFMonom

Save this picture!
© JFMonom / EyeEm
© JFMonom / EyeEm

Singapore / Fong Han Wei

Save this picture!
© Fong Han Wei / EyeEm
© Fong Han Wei / EyeEm

Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE / Bruno Guerreiro

Save this picture!
© Bruno Guerreiro / EyeEm
© Bruno Guerreiro / EyeEm

Budapest, Hungary / Erik Sellgren

Save this picture!
© Erik Sellgren / EyeEm
© Erik Sellgren / EyeEm

Learn more about the 2017 EyeEm Photography Festival, here.

20 Photos Selected as Winners of EyeEm's Minimalist Architecture Photography Mission

Global photography community and marketplace EyeEm has announced the winners of their Minimalist Architecture Photography Mission to find photos that best highlight "the beauty of minimalism in architecture." Organized alongside art and design blog We and the Color, the competition saw photographers from across the globe submit over 45,000 images focusing on the color, lines, shapes, and compositions of contemporary, minimalist architecture.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "20 Striking Architectural Photographs Selected as Finalists of 2017 EyeEm Photography Awards" 27 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876639/20-striking-architectural-photographs-selected-as-finalists-of-2017-eyeem-photography-awards/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »