BG Apartment / Francesc Rifé

  • 05:00 - 21 August, 2017
BG Apartment / Francesc Rifé
BG Apartment / Francesc Rifé, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda +18

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

From the architect. This dwelling is located at a key point of the city of Seville: next to La Maestranza bull ring and the Guadalquivir River. The owners of the flat, located on the top floor of a classic building, were aiming to achieve a more open space with more light.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The dwelling is clearly divided between daytime and night-time areas. The latter includes two small bedrooms, a bathroom and an en-suite bedroom with a dressing room. The materials to be highlighted in both bathrooms are Calacatta marble and bleached pine wood.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The day time area consists of an access, planned in glass and marble, a feature dividing the outside and the inside of the dwelling.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Leading on from the entrance, there is a significant open plan kitchen finished in bronze and a living room, split up into two environments: on the one hand, a reading area with chaise longues and a sofa area facing the fireplace, with a television, large windows and views of the river.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Following that there is a dining area that acts as a fulcrum between the open space and a rear office area, acting as a bridge with the enclosed night-time area. The project’s highlight material is large format bleached pine, used for the walls and floor, with the exception of the entry area, office and bathroom where Calacatta marble has been used.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "BG Apartment / Francesc Rifé" [BG Apartment / Francesc Rifé] 21 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876638/bg-apartment-francesc-rife/>
