World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Architecture, Fashion and Performance: Photos of the Week

Architecture, Fashion and Performance: Photos of the Week

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Architecture, Fashion and Performance: Photos of the Week

The purpose of architectural photography is to show a design in the best possible way, with the artform often characterized by perspective correction and atmospheric lighting. However, few architectural photographers have experimented with other artistic disciplines. Miguel de Guzmán, Paul Vu and Jules Couartou are among those who have challenged the limits of this form of photography, generating an interesting crossover between architecture photography, fashion and performances. In their images, the relationship between space and the user is shown through a scene designed to register an effect on the viewer. The results are images which are full of creativity.

© Imagen Subliminal Courtesy of Gartnerfuglen & Mariana de Delás © Miguel de Guzmán © Koji Fuji - Nacasa & Partners Inc +18

Pilar Castro Evensen

Exploration between architecture, body and clothing

Save this picture!
© Pilar Castro Evensen
© Pilar Castro Evensen

David Boureau

The Barn / ZIEGLER Antonin architecte

Save this picture!
© David Boureau
© David Boureau

Jules Couartou

Viking Seaside Summer House / FREAKS Architecture 

Save this picture!
© Jules Couartou
© Jules Couartou

Paul Vu

ELL / Domaen

Save this picture!
© Paul Vu
© Paul Vu

Imagen Subliminal

Splash / Manuel Ocaña 

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Miguel de Guzmán

Espinar House / Miguel de Guzmán + Veidimanna Protum

Save this picture!
© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán

Gartnerfuglen & Mariana de Delás

Grooming Retreat / Gartnerfuglen + Mariana de Delás 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gartnerfuglen & Mariana de Delás
Courtesy of Gartnerfuglen & Mariana de Delás

Omar Van de Wyngard

Exploration between architecture, body and clothing

Save this picture!
© Omar Van de Wyngard
© Omar Van de Wyngard

Neave Bozorgi

IN.DENT / AN.ONYMOUS

Save this picture!
© Neave Bozorgi
© Neave Bozorgi

Koji Fujii - Nacasa & Partners Inc

Ribbon Chapel / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Architects

Save this picture!
© Koji Fuji - Nacasa & Partners Inc
© Koji Fuji - Nacasa & Partners Inc

Alberto Kalach

Biblioteca Jose Vasconcelos / Alberto Kalach 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alberto Kalach
Courtesy of Alberto Kalach

Karli Luik

Fast Track / Salto AB 2

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Karli Luik
Courtesy of Karli Luik

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Casa Cabo de Vila / spaceworkers 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Paul Vu

ELL / Domaen

Save this picture!
© Paul Vu
© Paul Vu

Jorge López Conde

CAAC / Paredes Pino 

Save this picture!
© Jorge López Conde
© Jorge López Conde

Cornbread Works

Drents Archive / Zecc Architecten 

Save this picture!
© Cornbread Works
© Cornbread Works

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "Architecture, Fashion and Performance: Photos of the Week" 30 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Stott, Rory) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876634/architecture-fashion-and-performance-photos-of-the-week/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »