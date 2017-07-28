World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. South Korea
  5. Mecanoo
  6. 2017
  7. Namdeamun Office Building / Mecanoo

Namdeamun Office Building / Mecanoo

  • 00:00 - 28 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Namdeamun Office Building / Mecanoo
Save this picture!
Namdeamun Office Building / Mecanoo, © Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

© Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin +11

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

From the architect. Located next to the ancient southern gate to the city of Seoul, the Namdeamun Market is the oldest and largest market in South Korea. Since its beginnings as a government managed marketplace in 1414, it has become an important 24-hour destination for trade and a popular tourist attraction.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

The market’s history and regional traditions informed the design for a contemporary office building, connecting past and present. Maximising the land allocation, the slim 14-floor building sits elegantly on a corner plot opposite the market.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Its restrained monochromatic appearance acts as a counterbalance to the colourful frenzy of the market’s nonstop activity. The role of the facades frames extends beyond decoration. It continuously creates different atmospheres, filtering incoming light and making shadows across the interior spaces.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The relationship between the building and its surroundings reflects the passing of time, changing from day to night. During the day the facade material reflects the sun light, whereas in the night, the building glows from within, revealing its characteristic facade pattern to the market and beyond.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings South Korea
Cite: "Namdeamun Office Building / Mecanoo" 28 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876623/namdeamun-office-building-mecanoo/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »