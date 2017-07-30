World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. CAPD
  6. 2017
  7. Mask House / CAPD

Mask House / CAPD

  • 20:00 - 30 July, 2017
Mask House / CAPD
Mask House / CAPD, © Daisuke Shima - ad hoc inc
© Daisuke Shima - ad hoc inc

© Daisuke Shima - ad hoc inc

  • Architects

    CAPD

  • Location

    Japan

  • Architects in Charge

    Kazuo Monnai, Hirokazu Ohara, Dai Tsunenobu, Kazuya Masui

  • Site area

    408.39 m2

  • Area

    115.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Daisuke Shima - ad hoc inc
© Daisuke Shima - ad hoc inc
© Daisuke Shima - ad hoc inc

From the architect. The site is along the small river, crossing the bridge from the road. It is a unique site with a wild taste that distinguishes the site which is neatly divided like a housing complex. It is not summarized in white or black, and the brick and the terrace are used to harmonize with a unique site by using a rustic H-type steel, and it finished in the stately building as if it had been there for a long time.

© Daisuke Shima - ad hoc inc
© Daisuke Shima - ad hoc inc

The terrace along the waterway is made by floating the floor with H-type steel, and the boundary with the site is vague and the surrounding environment is taken.

© Daisuke Shima - ad hoc inc
© Daisuke Shima - ad hoc inc

It is a plan which opens greatly to the east with the river, and can migrate mainly in the courtyard. Enough sunlight can be secured from the morning until the day leans, and there are few losses of the movement line. In addition, in contact with the next storage, it was put out in the corridor of the West, which was originally scheduled to not set the opening for heat barrier, to eliminate the dead space of the room facing the courtyard, devised to be able to utilize the three surfaces of the wall to the fullest.

© Daisuke Shima - ad hoc inc
© Daisuke Shima - ad hoc inc
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Daisuke Shima - ad hoc inc
© Daisuke Shima - ad hoc inc
Products:

Glass Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Mask House / CAPD" 30 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876609/mask-house-capd/>
Read comments

