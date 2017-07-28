World
  7. Knockraha / T O B Architect

Knockraha / T O B Architect

  • 03:00 - 28 July, 2017
Knockraha / T O B Architect
Knockraha / T O B Architect, © Oliver Smith
© Oliver Smith

  • Architects

    T O B Architect

  • Location

    Knockraha, Co. Cork, Ireland

  • Lead Architects

    Thomas O'Brien

  • Area

    52.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Oliver Smith
© Oliver Smith
© Oliver Smith

From the architect. The starting point for this project is a problematic suburban type house without merit, that has been dropped on a green field site without consideration of its context.

© Oliver Smith
© Oliver Smith

The extension seeks to address this by totally refurbishing the ground floor of the house and extending it in length to create a series of enfilade rooms.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The extension then turns right to create an external sheltered patio and a garden shed beyond, so that the site is divided by an L shaped configuration. The external elevation of this is given to the road as a long elevation like a traditional Irish farmyard. The 'inside' of the L is offered to the southwest and the more favorable aspect and view over the surrounding farmland.

© Oliver Smith
© Oliver Smith

The extension is constructed of concrete block with expressed rough concrete beams onto which a larch roof structure is tied. A continuous roof light runs the length of the extension roof, which is finished in blue colored zinc.

© Oliver Smith
© Oliver Smith
Section
Section
© Oliver Smith
© Oliver Smith

I wanted to make the project lighthearted; the roof is deliberately odd, walls are allowed to extend out at the corners to form spaces for leaning or planting things, the wet areas are tiled in fossilized Irish limestone, and the color yellow is used extensively to reflect the Australian clients sunnier origins.

© Oliver Smith
© Oliver Smith
