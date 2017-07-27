World
  Trinity College Renovation / Aires Mateus

Trinity College Renovation / Aires Mateus

  • 03:00 - 27 July, 2017
Trinity College Renovation / Aires Mateus
Trinity College Renovation / Aires Mateus, © Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

© Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido +34

  • Authors

    Manuel and Francisco Aires Mateus

  • Coordination

    Susana Rodrigues

  • Collaborators

    Valentino Capelo Sousa, Patrícia Marques, Mariana Barbosa Mateus, Joana Carmo Simões, Vânia Fernandes, Olga Sanina, Sara Nobre

  • Specialities

    BETAR, GPEC Trofa, JOULE, José Galvão Teles

  • Constructor

    Veiga Lopes S.A.
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

From the architect. The project starts with the consideration of heritage and historical values. We differentiate between the "eternal" value of the project´s masses: the compression of the great walls and domes, and the "ephemeral" character of the old structures: constructive systems traditionally made of wood.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Section
Section
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The project was developed following this understanding of passing time, preserving the value of the "eternal" and proposing a new "ephemeral". A structure made of steel, separate and flooded with light, suggests a new contemporaneity.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
