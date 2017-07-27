Trinity College Renovation / Aires Mateus

-
Architects
-
LocationCoimbra, Portugal
-
Area4093.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
AuthorsManuel and Francisco Aires Mateus
-
CoordinationSusana Rodrigues
-
CollaboratorsValentino Capelo Sousa, Patrícia Marques, Mariana Barbosa Mateus, Joana Carmo Simões, Vânia Fernandes, Olga Sanina, Sara Nobre
-
SpecialitiesBETAR, GPEC Trofa, JOULE, José Galvão Teles
-
ConstructorVeiga Lopes S.A.
From the architect. The project starts with the consideration of heritage and historical values. We differentiate between the "eternal" value of the project´s masses: the compression of the great walls and domes, and the "ephemeral" character of the old structures: constructive systems traditionally made of wood.
The project was developed following this understanding of passing time, preserving the value of the "eternal" and proposing a new "ephemeral". A structure made of steel, separate and flooded with light, suggests a new contemporaneity.