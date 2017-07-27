Trinity College Renovation / Aires Mateus

+34

Authors Manuel and Francisco Aires Mateus

Coordination Susana Rodrigues

Collaborators Valentino Capelo Sousa, Patrícia Marques, Mariana Barbosa Mateus, Joana Carmo Simões, Vânia Fernandes, Olga Sanina, Sara Nobre

Specialities BETAR, GPEC Trofa, JOULE, José Galvão Teles

Constructor Veiga Lopes S.A. More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The project starts with the consideration of heritage and historical values. We differentiate between the "eternal" value of the project´s masses: the compression of the great walls and domes, and the "ephemeral" character of the old structures: constructive systems traditionally made of wood.

The project was developed following this understanding of passing time, preserving the value of the "eternal" and proposing a new "ephemeral". A structure made of steel, separate and flooded with light, suggests a new contemporaneity.