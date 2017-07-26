Toyo Ito Announced as Winner of UIA Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement

Save this picture! Tama Art University Library / Toyo Ito & Associates. Image © Iwan Baan

The UIA (International Union of Architects) has announced the winners of the 2017 UIA Gold Medal and Prizes. Established in 1961, the UIA Prizes are awarded every 3 years to “honour professionals whose qualities, talents, and actions have had an international impact on the diverse sectors of architectural practice.” This year, a total of 46 nominations were considered by the Secretariat.

This organization’s top honor, the UIA Gold Medal (established in 1984), was awarded to Japanese architect Toyo Ito. The distinction is regarded as the “highest honour awarded to a living architect by his fellow architects.” Previous winners include I.M. Pei (2014), Álvaro Siza Vieira (2011), Teodoro Gonzalez de Leon (2008), Tadao Ando (2005), Renzo Piano (2002), Ricardo Legorreta Vilchis (1999), Rafael Moneo (1996), Fumihiko Maki (1993), Charles Correa (1990), Reima Pietila (1987) and Hassan Fathy (1984).

Other winners include:

The Auguste Perret Prize for Applied Technology in Architecture - Nikolay Shumakov (Russia)

for Applied Technology in Architecture - (Russia) The Jean Tschumi Prize for Architectural Criticism or Architectural Education - Professor Ashraf M Salama (Egypt)

for Architectural Criticism or Architectural Education - Professor (Egypt) The Robert Matthew Prize for the Improvement of the Quality of Human Settlements - Carin Smuts (South Africa)

for the Improvement of the Quality of Human Settlements - (South Africa) The Vassilis Sgoutas Prize recognizing inventive, implemented architectural solutions for reducing poverty and indigence - Hoang Thuc Hao (Vietnam)

One additional award, the Sir Patrick Abercrombie Prize for Town-Planning or Territorial Development, was not awarded this year.

The winners will be receive their medals at a special awards ceremony on September 6 during the 25th UIA World Congress in Seoul, South Korea.

