World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Toyo Ito Announced as Winner of UIA Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement

Toyo Ito Announced as Winner of UIA Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Toyo Ito Announced as Winner of UIA Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement
Save this picture!
Toyo Ito Announced as Winner of UIA Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement, Tama Art University Library / Toyo Ito & Associates. Image © Iwan Baan
Tama Art University Library / Toyo Ito & Associates. Image © Iwan Baan

The UIA (International Union of Architects) has announced the winners of the 2017 UIA Gold Medal and Prizes. Established in 1961, the UIA Prizes are awarded every 3 years to “honour professionals whose qualities, talents, and actions have had an international impact on the diverse sectors of architectural practice.” This year, a total of 46 nominations were considered by the Secretariat.

This organization’s top honor, the UIA Gold Medal (established in 1984), was awarded to Japanese architect Toyo Ito. The distinction is regarded as the “highest honour awarded to a living architect by his fellow architects.” Previous winners include I.M. Pei (2014), Álvaro Siza Vieira (2011), Teodoro Gonzalez de Leon (2008), Tadao Ando (2005), Renzo Piano (2002), Ricardo Legorreta Vilchis (1999), Rafael Moneo (1996), Fumihiko Maki (1993), Charles Correa (1990), Reima Pietila (1987) and Hassan Fathy (1984).

Other winners include:

 

  • The Auguste Perret Prize for Applied Technology in Architecture - Nikolay Shumakov (Russia)
  • The Jean Tschumi Prize for Architectural Criticism or Architectural Education - Professor Ashraf M Salama (Egypt)
  • The Robert Matthew Prize for the Improvement of the Quality of Human Settlements - Carin Smuts (South Africa)
  • The Vassilis Sgoutas Prize recognizing inventive, implemented architectural solutions for reducing poverty and indigence - Hoang Thuc Hao (Vietnam)

One additional award, the Sir Patrick Abercrombie Prize for Town-Planning or Territorial Development, was not awarded this year.

The winners will be receive their medals at a special awards ceremony on September 6 during the 25th UIA World Congress in Seoul, South Korea.

News via UIA.

IM Pei Wins UIA Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement

The International Union of Architects (UIA) has announced that it will award its Gold Medal to the Chinese born American architect and 1983 Pritzker Laureate, Ieoh Ming Pei.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Toyo Ito Announced as Winner of UIA Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement" 26 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876572/toyo-ito-announced-as-winner-of-uia-gold-medal-for-lifetime-achievement/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »