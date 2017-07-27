World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. France
  5. Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
  6. 2017
  7. Quai Ouest / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

Quai Ouest / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

  • 11:00 - 27 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Quai Ouest / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
Save this picture!
Quai Ouest / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés, © Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

© Stefan Tuchila © Stefan Tuchila © Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia +59

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

From the architect. The Quai Ouest building, located in Boulogne-Billancourt, possesses a broadly exposed 150-meter façade. The building has undergone a major restructuring and within this framework, the façades are designed to meet a particular challenge, both in terms of image and in terms of energy savings and the environment.

Save this picture!
© Stefan Tuchila
© Stefan Tuchila

A rapid analysis revealed a number positive features: a lovely location in the socalled media triangle, facing Canal plus and TF1, both national broadcasting channels, good visibility along the 150 meters of the façade, perfect exposure to the south and the west, a flexible structure in good condition, a good omen for a successful upgrade.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Save this picture!
Floor Plan RDC, R+1
Floor Plan RDC, R+1
Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

However, the project had to correct a certain number of negative aspects: exposure to noise of street traffic, absence of sun breaks on the highly exposed façades, outmoded architectural image which weakens the presence of the edifice, ambiguous and residual anchoring in the ground penalizing the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

These observations taken into account, the project for the façade corrects these issues while also taking advantage of the all of the site’s potential. It unifies the volumes, enhances transparence and visibility of the lobby and changes the perception of the scale by grouping three frames, or 4.05 m. 

Save this picture!
© Stefan Tuchila
© Stefan Tuchila

Save this picture!
Detail
Detail

Save this picture!
© Stefan Tuchila
© Stefan Tuchila

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings France
Cite: "Quai Ouest / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés" 27 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876545/quai-ouest-brenac-and-gonzalez-and-associes/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »