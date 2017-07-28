Rincón del Pescador House / TAAB

+19

Architects TAAB

Location Jacona, Michoacán, México

Area 295.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs César Béjar

Manufacturers Loading...

Mechanical Engineer Ing. Daniel Torres Barragán

Construction Taller de Arquitectura del Bajío TAAB More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Rincón Del Pescador House develops around a central courtyard following the traditional houses of the region as a reference. Halls and passageways delimit the project: a horizontal perimetric that links the main floor areas, and a single point vertical that connects the different levels in the plan.

The chosen materials --locally sourced volcanic stone-- enhance the house's main lower level areas, providing fresh spaces to rest during the day.

The project is closed to the south, and open towards itself and the northern view of the valley. The fountain in the central courtyard draws inspiration from the local water wells, and the sound of flowing water accompanies all the other sounds in the house.

The program consists of three levels. The lower floor, accessed through a gate, contains the main lounge, dining room, kitchen, service rooms, and master bedroom. All of them opening towards different courtyards.

The lower level takes advantage of the topography of the land and presents a semi-basement with an open side to a sunken garden that illuminates and ventilates a music study and visitor's room.

The house is built on an incline from which the valley of Zamora and Jacona are enjoyed, allowing the upper level (consisting of a terrace and a library) to maintain a direct relationship with the view towards the north