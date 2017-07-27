World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. C.F. Møller Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Villa Rypen / C.F. Møller Architects

Villa Rypen / C.F. Møller Architects

  • 02:00 - 27 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villa Rypen / C.F. Møller Architects
Save this picture!
Villa Rypen / C.F. Møller Architects, © Julian Weyer
© Julian Weyer

© Julian Weyer © Julian Weyer © Julian Weyer © Julian Weyer +19

Save this picture!
© Julian Weyer
© Julian Weyer

From the architect. Villa Rypen is a single-storey detached house situated on the edge of a forest in Aarhus. Inspired by the unique site, the forest is invited in, and the house extends its terraces to reach out to the forest's tall trees, and also to the garden. The different seasons of the year are apparent from the house's living rooms, as well as from the exquisite wooden terraces.

Save this picture!
© Julian Weyer
© Julian Weyer

Large window sections in a serrated design idiom ensure an inflow of light from several directions, and the view of the forest is exquisitely framed, to provide a unique backdrop to the living rooms in the house.

Save this picture!
© Julian Weyer
© Julian Weyer
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Julian Weyer
© Julian Weyer

Villa Rypen has a flexible layout around an airy central living and kitchen space. The room has access to a south- and east-facing terrace towards the garden, and a north- and west-facing terrace towards the forest. The house can be arranged according to a family's changing requirements, and the rooms towards the forest can be closed off with sliding doors. Currently, the house can have several light living spaces and three east-facing bedrooms.

Save this picture!
© Julian Weyer
© Julian Weyer

The terracotta tilec screen façades are set off by the forest's changing nuances and the material's burnished glow is in perfect harmony with nature. The wooden terraces visually extend the living rooms and give a sense of ample living space. The window sections from floor to ceiling out to the terraces give a sense of the room continuing and merging with the outdoors.

Save this picture!
© Julian Weyer
© Julian Weyer
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Denmark
Cite: "Villa Rypen / C.F. Møller Architects" 27 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876521/villa-rypen-cf-moller-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »