  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Lissoni Associati
  6. 2012
  7. Conservatorium – The Set Hotels / Lissoni Associati

Conservatorium – The Set Hotels / Lissoni Associati

  • 11:00 - 2 August, 2017
Conservatorium – The Set Hotels / Lissoni Associati
Conservatorium – The Set Hotels / Lissoni Associati, © Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

© Amit Geron

  • Project Managers

    Davide Cerini, Lorenza Marenco, David Lopez Quincoces with Fabrizia Bazzana, Stefano Castelli, Chiara Rizzarda, Giovanni Giorgi, Michele Bertolini, Hitoshi Makino,Gianni Fiore, Alberto Massi Mauri, Alessandro Massi Mauri

  • Visual Identity

    Graph.x

  • Lighting Consultant

    Isometrix

  • Local Architects Office

    OIII

  • Styling

    Alexandra Van der Sande
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

From the architect. The Conservatorium is set within a former music conservatory, a century-old building, designed by Dutch architect Daniel Knuttel.

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Section 4
Section 4
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Lissoni embraced the hotel’s limitations, creatively crafting 129 guest rooms within the original footprint and giving each a unique layout.Working within strict preservation regulations, a 20-meter high glass atrium was built on the former patio.

On the ground floor the lobby and the brasserie are capped by a glass-and-steel roof: the light-filled atrium, Lissoni says, reimagines the classic English garden while tapping into “the double life of indoor-outdoor spaces.”

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Much of the furniture is by Lissoni himself, mixed with masters of design pieces and objects trouvés. A sculptural steel staircase links the lobby with the rest of the hotel, creating a catwalk like transition.

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Interior Design The Netherlands
Cite: "Conservatorium – The Set Hotels / Lissoni Associati" 02 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876519/conservatorium-nil-the-set-hotels-lissoni-associati/>
