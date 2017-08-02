Conservatorium – The Set Hotels / Lissoni Associati

+22

Architects Lissoni Associati

Location Van Baerlestraat 27, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Lead Architects Piero Lissoni

Area 20000.0 m2

Project Year 2012

Photographs Amit Geron

Manufacturers Loading...

Project Managers Davide Cerini, Lorenza Marenco, David Lopez Quincoces with Fabrizia Bazzana, Stefano Castelli, Chiara Rizzarda, Giovanni Giorgi, Michele Bertolini, Hitoshi Makino,Gianni Fiore, Alberto Massi Mauri, Alessandro Massi Mauri

Visual Identity Graph.x

Lighting Consultant Isometrix

Local Architects Office OIII

Styling Alexandra Van der Sande More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The Conservatorium is set within a former music conservatory, a century-old building, designed by Dutch architect Daniel Knuttel.

Lissoni embraced the hotel’s limitations, creatively crafting 129 guest rooms within the original footprint and giving each a unique layout.Working within strict preservation regulations, a 20-meter high glass atrium was built on the former patio.

On the ground floor the lobby and the brasserie are capped by a glass-and-steel roof: the light-filled atrium, Lissoni says, reimagines the classic English garden while tapping into “the double life of indoor-outdoor spaces.”

Much of the furniture is by Lissoni himself, mixed with masters of design pieces and objects trouvés. A sculptural steel staircase links the lobby with the rest of the hotel, creating a catwalk like transition.