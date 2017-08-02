Conservatorium – The Set Hotels / Lissoni Associati

-
Architects
-
LocationVan Baerlestraat 27, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
-
Lead ArchitectsPiero Lissoni
-
Area20000.0 m2
-
Project Year2012
-
Photographs
-
Project ManagersDavide Cerini, Lorenza Marenco, David Lopez Quincoces with Fabrizia Bazzana, Stefano Castelli, Chiara Rizzarda, Giovanni Giorgi, Michele Bertolini, Hitoshi Makino,Gianni Fiore, Alberto Massi Mauri, Alessandro Massi Mauri
-
Visual IdentityGraph.x
-
Lighting ConsultantIsometrix
-
Local Architects OfficeOIII
-
StylingAlexandra Van der Sande
More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. The Conservatorium is set within a former music conservatory, a century-old building, designed by Dutch architect Daniel Knuttel.
Lissoni embraced the hotel’s limitations, creatively crafting 129 guest rooms within the original footprint and giving each a unique layout.Working within strict preservation regulations, a 20-meter high glass atrium was built on the former patio.
On the ground floor the lobby and the brasserie are capped by a glass-and-steel roof: the light-filled atrium, Lissoni says, reimagines the classic English garden while tapping into “the double life of indoor-outdoor spaces.”
Much of the furniture is by Lissoni himself, mixed with masters of design pieces and objects trouvés. A sculptural steel staircase links the lobby with the rest of the hotel, creating a catwalk like transition.