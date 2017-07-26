House in Fukushima / BHIS + K's planning

+40

Architects BHIS, K's planning

Location 1-25 Koshihamachō, Fukushima-shi, Fukushima-ken, Japan

Architect in Charge Cohta Asano, Kazuhito Sato

Area 0.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Shinkenchiku-sha

From the architect. The site is at Fukushima city in Fukushima prefecture. I had a plan to build my house on the site that my family owns. The site was a piece of bare land burned down by fire. It happened a half year after The Great East Japan Earthquake. After the earthquake, I suffered a down turn in my life.

For example, the damage due to the earthquake in Fukushima and the resulting nuclear pollution caused by it was devastating. In addition, my grandmother’s death has affected my personal life. In the midst of that situation, I envisioned an open Architecture.

I thought about the relationship between nature and architecture, where and how to place the cube geometrically. The internal wall creates an abundance of life and relates it seamlessly to the external wall.

Providing a flexible finishing touch to the external wall, for the surface I used clapboard. In the inside, by representing a frame work of conventional wooden architecture, it made possible to create space and atmosphere of a folk dwelling.

The nine cubes that are split by angles create harmony and various spaces by length or size and so on. Inside, it has a succession of walls that constitutes a link to the external environment. The entrance has a surrounding that gives the home a natural look.

The array of internal view creates a sequence. Because it is my own home, I create a spatial composition, which makes it possible to renew for expansion. It was my goal to ‘’live within the frameworks’’. This is similar to a way of living in an old folk home. It adapts to social background and family structure.

The people who live in it are refreshed by it, and achieve the mission of ‘’Metabolism in the Fall’’. To satisfy the mission, I used building material that is only necessary for the architecture of Quasi-Fire zones and I hardly used any finishing material.

The plan was for me to live with my mother. Next door, there are two apartments that I own. On the same site, I plan to build an additional minute building cube. This can share the function of the house and be the core to the node.

To achieve this purpose, the bathroom is located at a location that is easily accessible from the outside. Since my mother holds a daily music class, many kids enter and exit the house. My wish is that the site creates happiness and joy. I hope the view of kids becomes part of the house. Then, I can show the open environment to the neighborhood.