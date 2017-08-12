World
  3. Orange Architects Wins Competition to Build Mixed-Use Development on Amsterdam Harbor

Orange Architects Wins Competition to Build Mixed-Use Development on Amsterdam Harbor

Orange Architects Wins Competition to Build Mixed-Use Development on Amsterdam Harbor
Courtesy of Orange Architects
Courtesy of Orange Architects

Orange Architects have been selected as winners of a competition to create a new mixed-use residential building situated at the port of IJburg in Amsterdam. The neighborhood of IJburg is comprised of a series of artificial islands developed to address the growing need for housing and lack of available land near Amsterdam's city center. Commissioned by Amvest, the 29,000 square meter development aims to provide a sustainable, inviting heart for the area.

Program Ground Level Program +16

The lozenge-shaped building features a blackwood timber facade with slats that have been burnt to protect the wood and add a distinct aesthetic. The facade that has been raised off of the ground. Along with an irregular grid of windows, the outside appearance of the building is meant to both integrate itself into the harbor and stand out as unconventional.

Courtesy of Orange Architects
Courtesy of Orange Architects

The front of the building hosts a public square that features green space and a set of stairs called the “rock” that serves as seating and a playground. The square also boasts a city beach in the summer. Although the square provides vital community space, the true heart of the building is the space carved through the center called the “canyon” that provides access to all of the programs offered in Jonas. The large area subtracted from the building is possible through its main structure -- a series of trusses arranged in a row, similar to the structural language of traditional timber ship construction.   

Program
Program

The first floor houses publicly accessible areas such as a “living room” and “forest” where visitors can relax. Additionally, office spaces are located on the ground floor. The other programs of the building, such as 250 residential apartments, are on the upper floors and accessed through the canyon.

Courtesy of Orange Architects
Courtesy of Orange Architects

The project, which currently does not have a publicized completion date, will be one of the first residential buildings in the Netherlands to be Breeam certified-- the highest label of sustainability.

Courtesy of Orange Architects
Courtesy of Orange Architects
Courtesy of Orange Architects
Courtesy of Orange Architects

  • Architects

    Orange Architects

  • Location

    IJburg, 1087 Amsterdam, Netherlands

  • Design

    Orange Architects

  • Design Team

    Patrick Meijers, Jeroen Schipper, Gloria Caiti, Kristina Jasutiene, Paul Kierkels, Casper van Leeuwen, Manuel Magnaguagno, Misa Marinovik, Niek van der Putten,Erika Ruiz, Elena Staskute, Marco Stecca

  • Landscape Architects

    Felixx

  • Creative Team

    Floor Ziegler

  • Consulting Engineers

    ABT

  • Urban Development

    SITE

  • Area

    29000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

News Via: Orange Architects.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: Annalise Zorn. "Orange Architects Wins Competition to Build Mixed-Use Development on Amsterdam Harbor" 12 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876513/orange-architects-wins-competition-to-build-mixed-use-development-on-amsterdam-harbor/>
