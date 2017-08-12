Orange Architects Wins Competition to Build Mixed-Use Development on Amsterdam Harbor

Orange Architects have been selected as winners of a competition to create a new mixed-use residential building situated at the port of IJburg in Amsterdam. The neighborhood of IJburg is comprised of a series of artificial islands developed to address the growing need for housing and lack of available land near Amsterdam's city center. Commissioned by Amvest, the 29,000 square meter development aims to provide a sustainable, inviting heart for the area.

The lozenge-shaped building features a blackwood timber facade with slats that have been burnt to protect the wood and add a distinct aesthetic. The facade that has been raised off of the ground. Along with an irregular grid of windows, the outside appearance of the building is meant to both integrate itself into the harbor and stand out as unconventional.

The front of the building hosts a public square that features green space and a set of stairs called the “rock” that serves as seating and a playground. The square also boasts a city beach in the summer. Although the square provides vital community space, the true heart of the building is the space carved through the center called the “canyon” that provides access to all of the programs offered in Jonas. The large area subtracted from the building is possible through its main structure -- a series of trusses arranged in a row, similar to the structural language of traditional timber ship construction.

The first floor houses publicly accessible areas such as a “living room” and “forest” where visitors can relax. Additionally, office spaces are located on the ground floor. The other programs of the building, such as 250 residential apartments, are on the upper floors and accessed through the canyon.

The project, which currently does not have a publicized completion date, will be one of the first residential buildings in the Netherlands to be Breeam certified-- the highest label of sustainability.

Architects Orange Architects

Location IJburg, 1087 Amsterdam, Netherlands

Design Orange Architects

Design Team Patrick Meijers, Jeroen Schipper, Gloria Caiti, Kristina Jasutiene, Paul Kierkels, Casper van Leeuwen, Manuel Magnaguagno, Misa Marinovik, Niek van der Putten,Erika Ruiz, Elena Staskute, Marco Stecca

Landscape Architects Felixx

Creative Team Floor Ziegler

Consulting Engineers ABT

Urban Development SITE

Area 29000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

