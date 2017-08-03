World
Restelo House TC / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

  • 11:00 - 3 August, 2017
Restelo House TC / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos
Restelo House TC / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG +26

  • Architects

    João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

  • Location

    Lisbon, Portugal

  • Architect in Charge

    João Tiago Aguiar

  • Team

    Ruben Mateus, André Silva, João Nery Morais, Rita Lemos, Laura Cettolin, Arianna Camozzi, Maria Sousa Otto, Ricardo Cruz

  • Area

    225.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From the architect. The house is located in Restelo neighborhood, more precisely in the west part, in an area composed of semi-detached houses from the 50’s, close to the busy commercial street of Restelo.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The approach focused on the extension of a house on its backyard, demolishing all the existing construction apart from the main elevation that has been fully recovered.

Section A
Section A

The rear façade was completely redesigned, where the spans metric is changed, a sliding rail wide span was ripped open at the ground-floor level. This creates a strong relationship between the inside and the outside, between the living-room and the garden, with the visual extension through the large glass.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

At the upper level, bay spans were opened with a regular metric, aligned with three roof mansards. In the rear elevation, the spans detail, the prominent white metal plate which frames the openings and creates a three-dimensional effect on the façade’s surface thanks to the creation of slight shadows, should be highlighted. The intention was to design an elevation with clean and simple lines, which attributes sobriety to the garden area in contrast with the somewhat messy diversity of the surrounding patio’s atmosphere.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

With respect to the interior, an entrance hall is created, which distributes to the kitchen, to the guest toilet, to the stairs that give access to the 1st floor and ahead to the dining/living-room. The garret of the stairs is used to install a cabinet. The 1st floor is composed by 2 bedrooms, one shared bathroom and a suite with closet. In order to obtain a better use of the space a longitudinal corridor was designed, enabling the bedrooms distribution and the access to the attic.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The attic, a wide multi purpose space, open to the whole width and length of the house, benefits from 3 open mansards over the rear elevation that flood this space with natural light and offer privileged views over the garden.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
