RK House / AP Arquitetos

  • 09:00 - 26 August, 2017
RK House / AP Arquitetos
RK House / AP Arquitetos, © Estudiograma
© Estudiograma

© Estudiograma

  • Architects

    AP Arquitetos

  • Location

    Abranches, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    André Prevedello

  • Team

    Alexandre Bessa, Thiago Henning, Gabriel Yuji, Rennan Ferreira

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Estudiograma
© Estudiograma
© Estudiograma

From the architect. The 300 m² residence is oriented in the north/south format, being rooms, living room and kitchens (areas of continuous use) facing north. In this facade, large glass panels and balconies guarantee ideal and continuous lighting. Hall, garage, services, and office (limited use areas) facing the south. In these spaces, few openings guarantee the minimum loss of heat.

© Estudiograma
© Estudiograma

The volumetry of the project is based on six major structural plans in the north/south direction. Among the plans, aluminum frames create an appearance of lightness and effects of shadow, light, and wind. In the east/west direction, we introduce a plane in wood to differentiate it from the other structural lines.

© Estudiograma
© Estudiograma
Exploded 3D View
Exploded 3D View
© Estudiograma
© Estudiograma

The six plans create three large volumes and the main access is at the highest volume, from the left of the person entering the house, creating a hierarchy between the volumes that define the entrance. The office, in this southern view, advances four meters in a cantilevered structure. In the north view, terrain backside, the plans, and volumes do not have hierarchy between them.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Estudiograma
© Estudiograma
Underground and First Floor Plans
Underground and First Floor Plans

In the office, seen south, the elements that differentiate are the concrete cobogos. These were inserted to guarantee a visual protection to the office besides being traditional elements of Brazilian modernist architecture. A small tear ensures the external visuals.

© Estudiograma
© Estudiograma

The garage and music studio were leased underground. So the ground floor can be left open as a large lounge connecting living, dining, kitchen, and barbecue. In front of the dining room was positioned the pool, external and partially covered.

Section A
Section A
Cite: "RK House / AP Arquitetos" 26 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876455/rk-house-ap-arquitetos/>
