  Office Rama IX / Gooseberry Design

Office Rama IX / Gooseberry Design

  • 19:00 - 27 July, 2017
Office Rama IX / Gooseberry Design
Office Rama IX / Gooseberry Design, © Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

© Beer Singnoi © Beer Singnoi © Beer Singnoi © Beer Singnoi +18

  • Architects

    Gooseberry Design

  • Location

    Thanon Phra Ram 9 - Thanon Rama 9, Khwaeng Suan Luang, Khet Suan Luang, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand

  • Area

    430.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

From the architect. New office building located near the business district of Bangkok. Gooseberry Design Co., Ltd. was focusing on maximize building space in the limited land area to serve the minimum requirement for at least 40 users.

Floors Plan
Floors Plan

Gable roof, exposed column, rectangle shape are the three major elements of the Thai-style house which considered to be the main concept of Office Rama IX. Building form developed by transforming concept elements together with functional requirements.

© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

Brick wall, brick column and random pattern of the opening are designed to create a unique atmosphere and also provide natural light and ventilation.

© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

Working space on the 3rd floor provides double volume with a mezzanine floor which gives comfortable and relaxing atmosphere. The triangle sculpture represents the character of the gable roof. Brick column façade create multiple opening which makes users feel close to nature and give the positive performance of work.

© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
