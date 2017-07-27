Office Rama IX / Gooseberry Design

+18

Architects Gooseberry Design

Location Thanon Phra Ram 9 - Thanon Rama 9, Khwaeng Suan Luang, Khet Suan Luang, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand

Area 430.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Beer Singnoi

From the architect. New office building located near the business district of Bangkok. Gooseberry Design Co., Ltd. was focusing on maximize building space in the limited land area to serve the minimum requirement for at least 40 users.

Gable roof, exposed column, rectangle shape are the three major elements of the Thai-style house which considered to be the main concept of Office Rama IX. Building form developed by transforming concept elements together with functional requirements.

Brick wall, brick column and random pattern of the opening are designed to create a unique atmosphere and also provide natural light and ventilation.

Working space on the 3rd floor provides double volume with a mezzanine floor which gives comfortable and relaxing atmosphere. The triangle sculpture represents the character of the gable roof. Brick column façade create multiple opening which makes users feel close to nature and give the positive performance of work.