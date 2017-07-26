World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo
  6. 2017
  7. Güths House / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Güths House / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo

  • 11:00 - 26 July, 2017
Güths House / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Güths House / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo, © Joana França
© Joana França

© Joana França

  • Landscape architecture

    Quinta Arquitetura Design Paisagismo

  • Lighting project

    Raquel Rosildete

  • Structure

    Proest Projetos de Estrutura e Construção Civil Ltda

  • Facillities

    Alencar Costa

  • Cosntruction

    Hélder Rossi

  • Woodwork

    Prime Armários

  • Locksmith

    Ferrotec Esquadrias Metálicas
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Joana França
© Joana França

From the architect. The house is located in a quiet area of Brasilia’s outskirts. The aim was to construct a 300m² single story house to be mostly used during weekends, providing spaces for leisure and socializing.

© Joana França
© Joana França

The major challenge was to distribute storehouse in a reduced plot area shaped in a trapezoid form and open to the greenery as much as possible.

© Joana França
© Joana França
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The house’s footprint comes from the idea of organizing the occupation of the land in two different volumes. The first volume disposes the spaces in a linear wayrepresenting the more intimate sector of the house. The second concentrates on the social sector, such as the meeting places. Intentionally, both volumes are articulated creating a square turned to the inside, which provides privacy to the owners.

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Joana França
© Joana França
Cross-Section
Cross-Section

The composition of the façades and the materials chosen reveals the inside spaces: the concrete corresponds to a more intimate area; the wooden slats allow permeability to the spaces enclosing the social area; the meeting areas are simply composed by open spaces framing the outside landscape as portraits.

© Joana França
© Joana França

Cite: "Güths House / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo" 26 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876442/guths-house-arqbr-arquitetura-e-urbanismo/>
