Elementary School Edlach / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

Project management Peter Nußbaumer, Anna Norrgard

Site management Flatschacher, Hohenems

Structural engineering gbd and Nagy, Dornbirn

Building engineering Cukrowicz, Lauterach

Electronics Meusburger, Bezau

Geotechnics 3P Geotechnik, Bregenz

Building physics Weithas, Lauterach

Client City of Dornbirn

Ecology lowest energy standard, 17kWh/m2/year

Capacity 300 students / 12 classes More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. New pedagogical concepts ask for new architectural forms. To transform the elementary school in Edlach into a contemporary cluster school, the new building arranges the master classes and group rooms as small units and offers a wide range of spatial configurations. The circulation space is reduced to a minimum.

Parallel to the existing gym, the 70-meter-long new main building arranges the teaching rooms on two levels. The classes open to a glazed central core, generously flooded by daylight. It expands in some places and defines zones for group work and for relaxation. Roofed, wood-clad, incised balconies on the narrow sides also serve as outdoor classes. The link between the school and the gym is the glazed, multifunctional hall, also the main entrance to the school. On the ground floor there are a library, special classes, meeting and teacher rooms as well as wardrobes and toilets. Two free-standing concrete staircases lead to the classroom level.

Wood is omnipresent – in the framework, the cladding of the facade and the interior design of the classrooms. The gymnasium, whose façade is also clad in silver fir panels, has undergone thermal upgrading. The use of natural products and the attention to detail make this building a harmonious and cheerful place of teaching and learning.