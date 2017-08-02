World
  7. Elementary School Edlach / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

  • 15:00 - 2 August, 2017
Elementary School Edlach / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
Elementary School Edlach / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten, © Bruno Klomfar
  • Project management

    Peter Nußbaumer, Anna Norrgard

  • Site management

    Flatschacher, Hohenems

  • Structural engineering

    gbd and Nagy, Dornbirn

  • Building engineering

    Cukrowicz, Lauterach

  • Electronics

    Meusburger, Bezau

  • Geotechnics

    3P Geotechnik, Bregenz

  • Building physics

    Weithas, Lauterach

  • Client

    City of Dornbirn

  • Ecology

    lowest energy standard, 17kWh/m2/year

  • Capacity

    300 students / 12 classes
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Bruno Klomfar
From the architect. New pedagogical concepts ask for new architectural forms. To transform the elementary school in Edlach into a contemporary cluster school, the new building arranges the master classes and group rooms as small units and offers a wide range of spatial configurations. The circulation space is reduced to a minimum.

© Bruno Klomfar
First floor plan
© Bruno Klomfar
Parallel to the existing gym, the 70-meter-long new main building arranges the teaching rooms on two levels. The classes open to a glazed central core, generously flooded by daylight. It expands in some places and defines zones for group work and for relaxation. Roofed, wood-clad, incised balconies on the narrow sides also serve as outdoor classes. The link between the school and the gym is the glazed, multifunctional hall, also the main entrance to the school. On the ground floor there are a library, special classes, meeting and teacher rooms as well as wardrobes and toilets. Two free-standing concrete staircases lead to the classroom level.

© Bruno Klomfar
Section
© Bruno Klomfar
Wood is omnipresent – in the framework, the cladding of the facade and the interior design of the classrooms. The gymnasium, whose façade is also clad in silver fir panels, has undergone thermal upgrading. The use of natural products and the attention to detail make this building a harmonious and cheerful place of teaching and learning.

© Bruno Klomfar
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Austria
Cite: "Elementary School Edlach / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten" 02 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876439/elementary-school-edlach-dietrich-untertrifaller-architekten/>
Read comments

