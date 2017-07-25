Flagship Building / Geodesic Design

+36

Architects Geodesic Design

Location Nonthaburi, Mueang Nonthaburi District, Nonthaburi, Thailand

Lead Architects Somboon Sudmaksri, Karp Boonthavi, Prapakorn Kimiphan

Area 4000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Beer Singnoi

Owner Silpakorn University

Contractor Pathom Furniture (1994) More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Silpakorn University had acquired a plot of land in Muang Thong Thani, a growing urban development in the northern part of grater Bangkok to build a new campus. After the master plan was laid out, it was decided that a small building would be built to pioneer the presence of the university at the new location. The building must be designed and built within a year to be ready for the academic year of 2017. Geodesic Design proposed a 4,000 sqm. multipurpose building that would be easily adapted to various requirements and changes. The design also aimed for the building to be rapidly construct and could be dismantled in the future if a larger building is required.

The design direction came from the architect's evolving idea of Thai modernism. Modern building that interacts with tropical monsoon climate. Building skin that let fresh air into built space. Natural daylight that is used in a way that interior environment still stays comfortable. Power consumption is to be considered. Construction waste is to be minimized.

The building's lightness in appearance is rooted in Thai traditional architecture. The ground floor is raised. The skin is variation of traditional Thai high pitch roof. Overlap walls create openings that let air flow in and out. These walls of translucent polycarbonate panel filter sunlight toward proper degree of illumination. The changing of time and season can be felt from the inside. At night, the building glows.

The plans are composed of three parts. First, the main circulation space that is put on the rim as building parameter. This circulation space act as barrier to keep out solar radiation. Surroundings are vaguely experienced through translucent skin. This is intended to create concentration in the classroom. Second, the center of floor plan is an open well that visually connects various ongoing activities together. Floor height varies with various usage that can be observed and give meanings to each floor. Third, relation to landscape ; the building was built over an existing pond to take advantage of the cooling condition of the body of water

Prefabricated building parts and construction technics were used to speed up the build period. Main structure such as column, beam, stair are steel. Flooring are concrete hollowed core floor slabs. Polycarbonate panel system can be quickly installed on steel skeleton on all four sides of the building. The top floor outer wall is of lightweight concrete panel. Roof is polyexterene waterproof sheet covered fiber cement board.

As the campus first building the design pioneers the architecture that is transparent , direct, sharp and simple. Shape and form that work together with engineering. The story and logic in an architecture that will inspirit into the building's habitant.