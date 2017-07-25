World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Kuwait
  5. AGi Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Wind Tower / AGi Architects

Wind Tower / AGi Architects

  • 22:00 - 25 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Wind Tower / AGi Architects
Save this picture!
Wind Tower / AGi Architects, Courtesy of AGi architects
Courtesy of AGi architects

Courtesy of AGi architects Courtesy of AGi architects Courtesy of AGi architects Courtesy of AGi architects +23

  • Architects

    AGi Architects

  • Location

    Salmiya, Kuwait

  • Architects in Charge

    Nasser B. Abulhasan, Joaquín Pérez-Goicoechea

  • Area

    6500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Project Managers

    Stefania Rendinelli, Lulu Alawadhi

  • Project Team

    Georg Thesing, Juan Carlos Jimenez, Cristina Ruiz, Alfredo Carrato, Ehsan Abdulrasoul Rahimi, Ibrahim Abu Fayyad

  • Engineers

    Arturo Macusi, Joseph Thomas

  • Client

    Wafra Real Estate Co
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AGi architects
Courtesy of AGi architects

Wafra Vertical Housing introduces a new concept to urban living that adapts to the evolving lifestyle of 21st Century contemporary Kuwait. Considering the increasing demand for land in the city, the transformation of single family dwelling typologies becomes a must, where tenants should be able to enjoy privacy as well as benefit from vertical solution amenities and prime location.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AGi architects
Courtesy of AGi architects

Understanding and reinterpreting local environmental techniques is one of the main targets of this design. The services core of the building is thus located on the southern wing, in order to minimize sun exposure and consequently reduce energy consumption – acting as a thermal barrier to the rest of the building. Hence, minimum openings are placed on the aforementioned façade, while on the other hand the building opens to the North, facing the sea and enjoying its privileged views. Optimal opportunities for natural lighting and cross ventilation also become an essential driving force for the design, which give the tower its character and determine its final orientation. Taking the idea of the traditional middle-eastern courtyard typology and developing it volumetrically, the initial concept flourishes in the form of the tower. The courtyard is no longer constrained to the core of the building; instead, it borrows light and ventilation from the facade, funnels it through the pool area and flows through all levels finding its way out through the opposite façade.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AGi architects
Courtesy of AGi architects
Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AGi architects
Courtesy of AGi architects

Granite stone is chosen for the façade, in order to give the tower an aspect of a monolithic sculpture that is carved by the wind, in contrast with the smooth surfaces of the interior courtyard that are rendered in white plaster.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AGi architects
Courtesy of AGi architects

Functionally and geometrically, the tower is raised on a plinth that comprises 2 levels, where public spaces – including swimming pool and gym area – are located. The apartments rise up organically and allow for light and ventilation to penetrate through. Full tower height is 13 levels, where 12 duplex apartments are piled in order to preserve privacy. An extra penthouse crowns the building, including rooftop gardens and terraces that are advantageously profited.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AGi architects
Courtesy of AGi architects
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AGi architects
Courtesy of AGi architects
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Kuwait
Cite: "Wind Tower / AGi Architects" 25 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876432/wind-tower-agi-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »