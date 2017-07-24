World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. New Video Takes You Through the Floating Concourse Envisioned for LA's Union Station

New Video Takes You Through the Floating Concourse Envisioned for LA's Union Station

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
New Video Takes You Through the Floating Concourse Envisioned for LA's Union Station

Major changes are on the way for Los AngelesUnion Station that will improve connectivity between the stations various train, metro and bus lines. In a new video released by the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority, one possible future – a ring-shaped passenger concourse floating over the train platforms below – is visualized for the first time.

Currently, passengers switch between Metrolink trains via a system of tunnels passing below the station. These tunnels, however, cut off the train lines, meaning that trains must turn around to exit the station. With plans for new high-speed rails in the works, this time-consuming process will need to be eliminated, meaning the existing tunnels must also go. The Transportation Authority is currently looking at 2 replacements options: the raised concourse shown here, and a ground-level concourse.

Estimated to cost up to $2.1 billion, the raised concourse is still the cheaper of the two options (versus as much as $2.6 billion). The Transportation Authority has said they will soon be releasing another video with the at-ground option.

Learn more about the project here.

News via Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority. H/T Curbed, Architect’s Newspaper.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "New Video Takes You Through the Floating Concourse Envisioned for LA's Union Station" 24 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876426/new-video-takes-you-through-the-floating-concourse-envisioned-for-las-union-station/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »