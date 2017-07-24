New Video Takes You Through the Floating Concourse Envisioned for LA's Union Station

Major changes are on the way for Los Angeles’ Union Station that will improve connectivity between the stations various train, metro and bus lines. In a new video released by the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority, one possible future – a ring-shaped passenger concourse floating over the train platforms below – is visualized for the first time.

Currently, passengers switch between Metrolink trains via a system of tunnels passing below the station. These tunnels, however, cut off the train lines, meaning that trains must turn around to exit the station. With plans for new high-speed rails in the works, this time-consuming process will need to be eliminated, meaning the existing tunnels must also go. The Transportation Authority is currently looking at 2 replacements options: the raised concourse shown here, and a ground-level concourse.

Estimated to cost up to $2.1 billion, the raised concourse is still the cheaper of the two options (versus as much as $2.6 billion). The Transportation Authority has said they will soon be releasing another video with the at-ground option.

Learn more about the project here.

News via Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority. H/T Curbed, Architect’s Newspaper.