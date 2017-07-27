World
  3. 10 Projects That Feature Striking Steel Trusses

10 Projects That Feature Striking Steel Trusses

10 Projects That Feature Striking Steel Trusses
10 Projects That Feature Striking Steel Trusses

Understanding the structural aspects of architecture is an inherent task of the architect; sufficient structural knowledge allows designers to propose ideas such as large structural elements which offer an interesting response to a project's needs.

Steel trusses are an example of such a response, which demonstrate an ability to define spaces and structures that are truly complex and interesting.

Below is a list of 10 inspirational projects that use metal trusses as an essential element of design.

Milstein Hall at Cornell University / OMA

    © Matthew Carbone
    © Matthew Carbone

    © Matthew Carbone © Matthew Carbone © Matthew Carbone © Matthew Carbone +51

    CETICOM Jaén / ER Arquitectos + non Arquitectura

    © Jesús Granada
    © Jesús Granada

    © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada +51

    Cinepolis Headquarters / KMD Architects

    © Michael Calderwood
    © Michael Calderwood

    © Michael Calderwood © Michael Calderwood © Michael Calderwood © Michael Calderwood +51

    San Wayao Community Sports Center / CSWADI

     

      © ARCH-EXIST
      © ARCH-EXIST

      © ARCH-EXIST © ARCH-EXIST © ARCH-EXIST © ARCH-EXIST +51

      River Place / Paul F. Hirzel

      © Jim Van Gundy
      © Jim Van Gundy

      © Jim Van Gundy © Jim Van Gundy © Jim Van Gundy © Jim Van Gundy +51

      Harvest School / Zendejas Arquitectos + Marván Arquitectos + Martinez Arquitecto

      © Yoshihiro Koitani
      © Yoshihiro Koitani

      © Yoshihiro Koitani © Yoshihiro Koitani © Yoshihiro Koitani © Yoshihiro Koitani +51

      AH House / SEINFELD Arquitectos

      © Juan Solano
      © Juan Solano

      © Juan Solano © Juan Solano © Juan Solano © Juan Solano +51

      Rey Vitacura / CARREÑO SARTORI arquitectos

      © Marcos Mendizábal
      © Marcos Mendizábal

      © Marcos Mendizábal © Marcos Mendizábal © Marcos Mendizábal © Marcos Mendizábal +51

      El Tranque Cultural Center / BiS Arquitectos

      © Juan Francisco Vargas
      © Juan Francisco Vargas

      © Juan Francisco Vargas © Juan Francisco Vargas © Juan Francisco Vargas © Juan Francisco Vargas +51

      Oscar Freire Observatory / Triptyque

        © Leonardo Finotti
        © Leonardo Finotti

        © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti +51

        Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "10 Projects That Feature Striking Steel Trusses" [10 Ejemplos de vigas cerchas metálicas como estructura principal] 27 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Franco, José Tomás) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876423/10-projects-that-feature-striking-steel-trusses/>
