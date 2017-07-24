7 Projects Announced as Winners of 2017 AIA National Healthcare Design Awards

Save this picture! Harvey Pediatric Clinic; Rogers, Arkansas / Marlon Blackwell Architects. Image © Timothy Hursley

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Academy of Architecture for Health (AAH) has selected seven recipients of 2017 AIA National Healthcare Design Awards, given to the year’s best projects in healthcare building design and healthcare design-oriented research. Projects were selected for displaying “conceptual strengths that solve aesthetic, civic, urban, and social concerns as well as the requisite functional and sustainability concerns of a hospital.”

The award is given in four categories: Category A: Built, Less than $25 million in construction cost; Category B: Built, More than $25 million in construction cost; Category C: Unbuilt, Must be commissioned for compensation by a client with the authority and intention to build (No projects were selected in this category this year); and Category D: Innovations in Planning and Design Research, Built and Unbuilt.

Category A: Built, Less than $25 million in construction cost

Harvey Pediatric Clinic; Rogers, Arkansas / Marlon Blackwell Architects

Save this picture! Harvey Pediatric Clinic; Rogers, Arkansas / Marlon Blackwell Architects. Image © Timothy Hursley

Situated in a fast-developing area, the Harvey Pediatric Clinic is an abstract figure set in contrast to the excess of materials, weak forms, and beige tones that make up the everyday suburban landscape that surrounds the building. The cayenne-color metal panel wraps the entire south side of the building, providing a strong identity for the practice. Patients enter the building, pass through and ascend a stair that is washed in blue light from the skylight above. Sixteen exam rooms are organized along a simple, clear circulation path defined by several skylights that bring natural light deep into the building.

Neighborcare Health, Meridian Center for Health; Seattle / NBBJ

Save this picture! Neighborcare Health, Meridian Center for Health; Seattle / NBBJ. Image © NBBJ/Sean Airhart

Partially funded by a federal grant, the Meridian Center for Health is a first of its kind: an integrated, one-stop model for health treatment and prevention for underserved Seattle-area residents. Uniting three health organizations under the same roof, the center provides low- to no-cost medical, dental, and mental health services for adults and children. Design elements include an open floor plan, a dramatic feature stair in the lobby, and a range of team and community spaces that remain available for neighborhood organizations after hours. The Center is tracking to receive LEED Gold certification.

Category B: Built, More than $25 million in construction cost

Mercy Virtual Care Center; Chesterfield, Missouri / FORUM STUDIO

Save this picture! Mercy Virtual Care Center; Chesterfield, Missouri / FORUM STUDIO . Image © James Steinkamp Photography

The Virtual Care Center exemplifies this Catholic health system’s bold commitment to the future of healthcare. This first-of-its-kind facility advances Mercy’s mission of transformative care while dramatically improving outcomes through improved patient management. The design blends the built with nature through an authentic use of materials and space. A palette of stone, glass, precast and wood coupled with flexible floor plates create an environment that fosters innovation, collaboration and patient centric care. The Virtual Care Center, the genesis of a national consortium of virtual providers, pioneers a new model of care.

UC San Diego Jacobs Medical Center; La Jolla, California / Cannon Design

Save this picture! UC San Diego Jacobs Medical Center; La Jolla, California / Cannon Design. Image © Christopher Barrett

Reflective of UC San Diego’s vision toward the future intersections between technology and medicine, Jacobs Medical Center is designed as three hospitals in one with focus on women’s and children’s, cancer and specialty surgery. The tower is the cornerstone of a new campus identity focused on the future of health, pairing cutting-edge, modern medicine with best-in-class patient experience.

Category C: Renovations/Remodeled - Primarily built within existing hospital or clinical space

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital Cardiac Catheterization Suite; Park Ridge, Illinois / Philips Design and Anderson Mikos Architects

Save this picture! Advocate Lutheran General Hospital Cardiac Catheterization Suite; Park Ridge, Illinois / Philips Design and Anderson Mikos Architects. Image © Craig Dugan Photography

The design team worked closely with key stakeholders to achieve Advocate Health Care Heart Institute’s goal of improved customer experience, safety, and outcomes. The new cardiac catheterization suite improves the way people receive care through the complete transformation of patient, family and staff experiences. The resulting optimized flow and journey includes a transradial recovery lounge, labs that inspire confidence while improving safety, and a first-of-its-kind prep/recovery bay solution that enables a less stressful recuperation personalized for each patient. The Advocate Experience has been redefined through the service and spatial design transformation for this Suite.

Bayshore Dental; Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin / Johnsen Schmaling Architects

Save this picture! Bayshore Dental; Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin / Johnsen Schmaling Architects. Image © Johnsen Schmaling Architects

This project is the ambitious reinvention of an abandoned building and its transformation into a state-of-the-art clinic for a young dentist and her small staff. The project’s rigorous architecture and meticulous details echo the ethos of the flawless efficiency, uncompromising precision and exacting purity at the center of the innovative dentistry performed here. Procedural flow strategies informed the clinic’s overall layout. A continuous ceiling plane leads patients from the light-filled reception to the individual operatories, each marked by green vertical panels and light strips that animate the clinic’s central corridor. White oak cabinetry and green accents complement the intentionally restrained interior palette, all contributing to a deliberately serene ambience intended to appease a sometimes-apprehensive clientele.

Category D: Innovations in Planning and Design Research, Built and Unbuilt

Ambulatory Surgical Facility; Kyabirwa, Uganda / Kliment Halsband Architects

Save this picture! Ambulatory Surgical Facility; Kyabirwa, Uganda / Kliment Halsband Architects. Image © Kliment Halsband Architects

This independent, off-the-grid ambulatory surgical facility is a replicable prototype for the five billion people in the world who lack access to safe or affordable surgery. The building is composed of three functional elements: a reception pavilion with offices grouped around a family waiting area courtyard, an intermediate pavilion for pre-op and post-op activities, and a sterile pavilion with two operating rooms and related support spaces. These elements are sheltered under a solar panel shade structure, inspired by the banana plants on the site.

The jury for the 2017 Healthcare Facility Design Awards includes: Gregory Wieland, AIA (Chair) Altus Studios; Tama Duffy Day, Gensler; Rick del Monte, FAIA, BeckGroup; Robin Guenther, FAIA, Perkins+Will; John Kouletsis, AIA, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc.; Joan L. Suchomel, AIA, Eckenhoff Saunders Architects and Stephen Yablon, AIA, Stephen Yablon Architecture.

News and project descriptions via the American Institute of Architects.