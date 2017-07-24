World
  VTN Architects' Brick Training Complex Will Create Its Own Microclimate Using 'Sky Walks'

VTN Architects' Brick Training Complex Will Create Its Own Microclimate Using 'Sky Walks'

VTN Architects' Brick Training Complex Will Create Its Own Microclimate Using 'Sky Walks'
Courtesy of VTN Architects
VTN Architects has revealed plans for a new training complex for Vietnam’s largest mobile network operator located within a training center campus at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, 30 km outside of the capital city of Hanoi. Currently under construction, the Viettel Academy Education Center has been designed as a “cooling microclimate” with short-term residential accommodation aimed at creating a quiet, peaceful space for the company’s new trainees to focus on their studies away from the distraction of the city.

The Education Centre consists of 12 programmatically-arranged blocks connected via multiple levels of circulation paths, including an expansive upper story concrete ‘sky walk’ that serves as a park space and helps to shield spaces below from sunlight. Coupled with a series of ‘overflow pools’ on the ground level, the buildings are able to produce a reduced-temperature microclimate within both indoor and outdoor spaces, a necessity in the hot tropical climate of Hanoi.

The blocks range in size from 2 stories to 5 stories, accommodating classrooms, meeting rooms, halls, and offices. Between the volumes, ground-level and hanging gardens create a friendly atmosphere both horizontally and vertically, and provide a relaxing space for students to gather during breaks.

The buildings are all being constructed from locally-made red-bricks, giving the complex a monolithic presence. At 12-16 inches (300-400 millimeters) thick, the exterior walls are made from 2 layers of bricks with a void between for insulation, reducing heat gain and energy use for cooling.

“The brick facades become the backdrop of activities that are taking place around the blocks, creating a vivid memory for the participants during the training course,” explain the architects. “The combination of red bricks facade with green space will bring a harmonious atmosphere with nature.”

Construction on the project is currently underway with completion expected by the end of 2017.

News via VTN Architects.

  • Architects

    VTN Architects

  • Location

    Thạch Thất, Hanoi, Vietnam

  • Principal Architect

    Vo Trong Nghia

  • Design Team

    Ngo Thuy Duong, Do Minh Thai, Do Huu Tam

  • Client

    Viettel Corporation

  • Contractor

    Delta Corp

  • Site Area

    9,026 m2

  • Area

    2651.0 m2
