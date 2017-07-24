VTN Architects' Brick Training Complex Will Create Its Own Microclimate Using 'Sky Walks'

VTN Architects has revealed plans for a new training complex for Vietnam’s largest mobile network operator located within a training center campus at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, 30 km outside of the capital city of Hanoi. Currently under construction, the Viettel Academy Education Center has been designed as a “cooling microclimate” with short-term residential accommodation aimed at creating a quiet, peaceful space for the company’s new trainees to focus on their studies away from the distraction of the city.

The Education Centre consists of 12 programmatically-arranged blocks connected via multiple levels of circulation paths, including an expansive upper story concrete ‘sky walk’ that serves as a park space and helps to shield spaces below from sunlight. Coupled with a series of ‘overflow pools’ on the ground level, the buildings are able to produce a reduced-temperature microclimate within both indoor and outdoor spaces, a necessity in the hot tropical climate of Hanoi.

The blocks range in size from 2 stories to 5 stories, accommodating classrooms, meeting rooms, halls, and offices. Between the volumes, ground-level and hanging gardens create a friendly atmosphere both horizontally and vertically, and provide a relaxing space for students to gather during breaks.

The buildings are all being constructed from locally-made red-bricks, giving the complex a monolithic presence. At 12-16 inches (300-400 millimeters) thick, the exterior walls are made from 2 layers of bricks with a void between for insulation, reducing heat gain and energy use for cooling.

“The brick facades become the backdrop of activities that are taking place around the blocks, creating a vivid memory for the participants during the training course,” explain the architects. “The combination of red bricks facade with green space will bring a harmonious atmosphere with nature.”

Construction on the project is currently underway with completion expected by the end of 2017.

News via VTN Architects.