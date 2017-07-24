World
i

i

i

M+ Pavilion / VPANG

  • 22:00 - 24 July, 2017
M+ Pavilion / VPANG
M+ Pavilion / VPANG, © West Kowloon Cultural District Authority
© West Kowloon Cultural District Authority

© West Kowloon Cultural District Authority © Mike Yeung © Tynnon Chow © Mike Yeung

© West Kowloon Cultural District Authority
© West Kowloon Cultural District Authority

From the architect. M+ Pavilion is a two-storey exhibition and event space in the midst of the Hong Kong West Kowloon Cultural District.

In September 2013, the Hong Kong West Kowloon Cultural District Authority launched an open competition for the design of the M+ Pavilion. The winning design went to the team of VPANG architects ltd + JET Architecture Inc + Lisa Cheung which stood out from among 100 international entries.  The building was completed and opened to public in July 2016.

© Tynnon Chow
© Tynnon Chow

The architecture is represented as a Floating Art Platform. It is elevated on a berm, blending itself into the surroundings of the City Park by mirrored external walls.

Concept
Concept

In line with the overall City Park design concept of the West Kowloon Cultural District, the Floating Art Platform aims at offering a respite from hectic city life. It should be a simple, pure and clean space; a space situated away from city noise and pollution, a space that gives us a chance to open our hearts, relax our minds, and appreciate artwork amidst the backdrop of the cityscape.  

© Mike Yeung
© Mike Yeung

Mirrored external walls are not only camouflaging, but also reverberating and witnessing the transformation of the surroundings and city in time. The elevated main exhibition space made the structure as if floating amongst trees and foliage while the white walls filtered the environment noises. Art could be displayed, promoted, shared and embraced. It belongs to the city, near and dear to the heart of Hong Kong.

© Mike Yeung
© Mike Yeung

Elevated walls are designed strategically with openings projecting the Pavilion to intertwine with its surroundings in a human scale:

  1. a welcoming northeast conjunction to the Park linking the future M+ Museum
  2. the northwest façade is close to main road for services access;
  3. Southside waterfront facing connection in form of curved steps, which wrap around the central green berm, gradually bring the visitor from ground level of the park to the raised pavilion platform.

1F Floor Plan
1F Floor Plan

Our design also explored the notion of ecology with the same smart simplistic approach as our overall concept, where the building, topographic landscape, wide spreading tree canopies works together forming a continuous whole. This extensive greenery addresses our emphasis on the incorporation of manmade and natural environment. 

© West Kowloon Cultural District Authority
© West Kowloon Cultural District Authority

The main exhibition space has full length openable glazed doors to create connection between indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces to allow multiple disciplines and multiple exhibition or event formats. 

© West Kowloon Cultural District Authority
© West Kowloon Cultural District Authority
