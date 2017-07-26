World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Reporting From reSITE 2017, Monocle 24 Talks to Mayors, Chief Architects and City Planners

Reporting From reSITE 2017, Monocle 24 Talks to Mayors, Chief Architects and City Planners

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Reporting From reSITE 2017, Monocle 24 Talks to Mayors, Chief Architects and City Planners

reSITE, an annual conference held in Prague, is among the world's most important forums for discussing cities and urbanism. Pooling together experts, architects, mayors, planners, municipal leaders, real estate developers and city makers from twenty countries, the event brings almost 1,000 participants together.

In these two episodes of The UrbanistMonocle 24's weekly "guide to making better cities," the team report from this year's incarnation—entitled "In/visible City"—talking to the likes of Kathryn Gustafson, Jean-Louis Missika (Deputy Mayor of Paris), Adriana Krnáčová (Mayor of Prague), and Marlena Happach (the Chief Architect for Warsaw).

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Reporting From reSITE 2017, Monocle 24 Talks to Mayors, Chief Architects and City Planners, © PLANE—SITE
© PLANE—SITE

Save this picture!
Host of Monocle 24's "The Urbanist", Andrew Tuck. Image © PLANE—SITE
Host of Monocle 24's "The Urbanist", Andrew Tuck. Image © PLANE—SITE

Learn more about the conference, here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Reporting From reSITE 2017, Monocle 24 Talks to Mayors, Chief Architects and City Planners" 26 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876385/reporting-from-resite-2017-monocle-24-talks-to-mayors-chief-architects-and-city-planners/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »