Hydropower Plant Ragn d'Err / Vincenzo Cangemi Architectes

Collaborators Urs Meng, Franziska Furger, Jan Horvath, Daniel Stokic

Client BKW, Bern

From the architect. The Mulegn Powerplant is located approximately in the middle of the flat stretch of the Ragn d'Err stream between the Kantonsstrasse and the inflow into the Gelgia river, on the northern side of the stream. Access to the building is via the main road running parallel to Ragn d'Err stream. The building is designed so that it is as safe as possible in the event of flood.

The floor plan is an elongated rectangle with a width of 11.30 m and a length of 23.50 m. The roof is designed with 2 different pitches in the longitudinal direction and heights of approx 5.0 and 11.0 meters. The base and the roof are realized so to follow the surrounding terrain slope. The supporting structure is made of concrete, also visible from the outside. The building is acousting insulated and clad by a wooden planking.

The inside is illuminated by natural light seeping in through the wooden planks which at the same time protect from the heat. The roof is covered with cement stone slabs. The only opening is the two-door large access gate. This opens to the south, thus opposite to the village Tinizong, in order to keep the noise pollution as low as possible. The Powerplant has been designed to integrate at best with the surrounding landscape.

Thanks to the high engine heat, during the winter operating period the building shall be heated only to avoid the temperature to go as low as 6 ° C.