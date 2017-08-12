World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Russia
  5. NOWADAYS office
  6. 2015
  7. Public Bar / Nowdays office

Public Bar / Nowdays office

  • 05:00 - 12 August, 2017
Public Bar / Nowdays office
Public Bar / Nowdays office, © Yuri Palmin
© Yuri Palmin

© Yuri Palmin © Yuri Palmin © Yuri Palmin © Yuri Palmin +16

  • Architects

    NOWADAYS office

  • Location

    ul. Pokrovka, 38, Moscow, Russia

  • Lead Architects

    Nata Tatunashvili, Natalia Mastalerzh, Ksenia Vasilieva, Ilona Povilenayte, Daria Sutormina

  • Area

    65.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Yuri Palmin
© Yuri Palmin
© Yuri Palmin

From the architect. In recent years Moscow has developed a taste for the so-called speakeasy bars: “secret” drinking venues where you need to be acquainted with the owner or, at least, a regular to get in. The entrance to one of these is hidden within the inner courtyard of a XVIII century building in a historic neighborhood situated centrally. The rules of the speakeasy genre require the absence of a sign, so only those who know where to go would find the way. Eight steps down a ladder, that also serves as a storage for cocktail ingredients, and a visitor finds himself in a two-room clandestine underground venue, ironically called the Public Bar.

Plan
Plan

The design concept was implemented in two steps: firstly, the surfaces were coated with the material of choice (concrete) to visually consolidate the space. Secondly, character and intrigue were added by carefully chosen details.

© Yuri Palmin
© Yuri Palmin

The first room accommodates the concrete bar counter and four small tables mounted into the wall. Mirror and brass-bottle shelves that cover two of the three walls gleam in the dim light, building up that magic bar ambiance. The bar interior is laconic yet, upon closer examination, filled with unique touches throughout table legs that look like PoMo sculptures, geometrically patterned XIX century French tiles, and brass details. All the small but necessary things, like hangers, ashtrays, WC utensils, holders, as well as beautiful brass lamp above the counter were designed in collaboration with the artist Maria Fedorova. A solid, cool to the touch and slightly vesicular concrete bar counter grows out of the concrete floor and merges into the concrete wall.

© Yuri Palmin
© Yuri Palmin

The second room is a minimalistic setting for cocktail sipping at a communal table under a hand-made lamp with a backdrop of old bricks and concrete. During the makeover, a concrete “cup” covering one-third of the wall was inserted inside this part of the bar space, which continuously frames the room.

© Yuri Palmin
© Yuri Palmin
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Russia
