  3. Remember Me? 15 Buildings Your Professors Loved To Talk About

Remember Me? 15 Buildings Your Professors Loved To Talk About

Remember Me? 15 Buildings Your Professors Loved To Talk About
You’re a chipper young first-year student, still soft and tender in the early stages of your induction into the cult of architecture. Apart from fiddling with drafting triangles and furiously scribbling down the newfound jargon that is going to forever change how you communicate, you often find yourself planted in a seat, eyes transfixed to a projector screen as your professor-slash-cult-leader flashes images of the architecture world's masterpieces, patron saints, and divine structures.

Soon, you develop a Pavlovian response: you instinctively recognize these buildings, can name them at once and recite a number of soundbites about their design that have lodged themselves in your brain. Your professor looks on in approval. Since we here at ArchDaily have also partaken in this rite of passage, here are 15 buildings that we all recognize from the rituals of architecture school.

Image in public domain © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/augustfischer/23478735942'>Flickr user augustfischer</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/'>CC BY-ND 2.0</a> © Carsten Janssen <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Fagus_Gropius_Hauptgebaeude_200705_wiki_front.jpg'>via Wikimedia</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/de/deed.en'>CC BY-SA 2.0 DE</a> © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/frans16611/4729750386'>Flickr user frans16611</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a> +17

Acropolis of Athens / Ictinus, Callicrates, Mnesikles & Phidas

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/kudumomo/15452894059'>Flickr user kudumomo</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flickr user kudumomo licensed under CC BY 2.0

Roman Pantheon / Emperor Hadrian

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/timmccune/1336587594'>Flickr user timmccune</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flickr user timmccune licensed under CC BY 2.0

Cenotaph for Newton / Etienne-Louis Bouillée

Image in public domain
Image in public domain

The Crystal Palace / Joseph Paxton

Image <a href='https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/archive/d/d8/20130712160707%21Crystal_Palace_General_view_from_Water_Temple.jpg'>via Wikimedia</a>. Photo by Philip Henry Delamotte in public domain
Image via Wikimedia. Photo by Philip Henry Delamotte in public domain

Fagus Factory / Walter Gropius & Adolf Meyer

© Carsten Janssen <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Fagus_Gropius_Hauptgebaeude_200705_wiki_front.jpg'>via Wikimedia</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/de/deed.en'>CC BY-SA 2.0 DE</a>
© Carsten Janssen via Wikimedia licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 DE

Villa Savoye / Le Corbusier

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/augustfischer/23478735942'>Flickr user augustfischer</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/'>CC BY-ND 2.0</a>
© Flickr user augustfischer licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0

Barcelona Pavilion / Mies van der Rohe

© Gili Merin
© Gili Merin

Villa Malaparte / Adalberto Libera

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/frans16611/4729750386'>Flickr user frans16611</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flickr user frans16611 licensed under CC BY 2.0

Maison de Verre / Pierre Chareau & Bernard Bijvoet

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/augustfischer/32468043091'>Flickr user augustfischer</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/'>CC BY-ND 2.0</a>
© Flickr user augustfischer licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0

Seagram Building / Mies van der Rohe

Image <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:NewYorkSeagram_04.30.2008.JPG'>via Wikimedia</a>. Image by Wikimedia user Noroton in public domain
Image via Wikimedia. Image by Wikimedia user Noroton in public domain

Habitat 67 / Moshe Safdie

© Canadian Architecture Collection, McGill
© Canadian Architecture Collection, McGill

Munich Olympic Stadium / Frei Otto & Gunther Behnisch

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/74862615@N00/262471207'>Flickr user emdees</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flickr user emdees licensed under CC BY 2.0

Therme Vals / Peter Zumthor

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Seattle Central Library / OMA + LMN

© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

House N / Sou Fujimoto

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

How will this list of classics fare in future generations? Time will tell!

Cite: Osman Bari. "Remember Me? 15 Buildings Your Professors Loved To Talk About" 30 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876342/remember-me-15-buildings-your-professors-loved-to-talk-about/>
