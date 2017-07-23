World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Why Is Car Parking So Ubiquitous in the US? This Video Explains Everything

Why Is Car Parking So Ubiquitous in the US? This Video Explains Everything

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Why Is Car Parking So Ubiquitous in the US? This Video Explains Everything

The next time you're cursing the price of a city parking meter, think instead about the high cost of free, off-street parking in terms of the urban environment. Urbanists these days agree that cities are at their best when they are walkable—designed for people instead of cars—but the reasons for the car-centric design of cities in the US are complex. In this video, Will Chilton and Paul Mackie of Mobility Lab describe all the problems inherent with parking in US cities and how it got to be this way: namely, off-street parking requirements, or mandatory parking minimums.

Most people know that US cities are dominated by parking, with roughly 8 parking spots per car throughout the country, but this video will give you all the information you need to win any debate about the impacts of mandatory off-street parking. Describe with confidence why cities love mandatory minimums for developers, extoll the virtues of correctly-priced parking meters, and impress your friends and colleagues with your knowledge of the other ways you pay every day for "free" parking.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Megan Fowler. "Why Is Car Parking So Ubiquitous in the US? This Video Explains Everything" 23 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876330/why-is-car-parking-so-ubiquitous-in-the-us-this-video-explains-everything/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »