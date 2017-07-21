World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater Damaged from Flooding

Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater Damaged from Flooding

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater Damaged from Flooding
Save this picture!
© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/pablosanchez/3145407730/'>Flickr user pablosanchez</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flickr user pablosanchez licensed under CC BY 2.0

Frank Lloyd Wright’s most famous house, Fallingwater, was the recipient of minor damage after heavy rainfall caused the creek that gives the house its name, Bear Run, to flood last weekend.

According to Fallingwater director Lynda Waggoner, a fallen log picked up by the overflow rammed into the stone wall of the lower plunge pool, breaking off the wall’s capstone and dislodging one of the home’s signature sculpture pieces, the Jacques Lipchitz’s “Mother and Child.” The cast bronze sculpture was selected for Fallingwater by Wright, and installed soon after its completion in 1939.

“It’s one of our most significant works here at Fallingwater,” Waggoner told the Associated Press. “It’s one that the house has come to be identified with. The first view, when you’re on the bridge, looking at the house — it’s right there.”

Following the events, representatives for Fallingwater and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, who operate the home, released a statement ensuring no damage was done to the building’s interiors and that festivities planned for the 150th Anniversary of Wright’s birth will continue as planned.

News via the Associated Press, WTOP.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater Damaged from Flooding" 21 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876326/frank-lloyd-wrights-fallingwater-damaged-from-flooding/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »