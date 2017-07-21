Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater Damaged from Flooding

Frank Lloyd Wright’s most famous house, Fallingwater, was the recipient of minor damage after heavy rainfall caused the creek that gives the house its name, Bear Run, to flood last weekend.

According to Fallingwater director Lynda Waggoner, a fallen log picked up by the overflow rammed into the stone wall of the lower plunge pool, breaking off the wall’s capstone and dislodging one of the home’s signature sculpture pieces, the Jacques Lipchitz’s “Mother and Child.” The cast bronze sculpture was selected for Fallingwater by Wright, and installed soon after its completion in 1939.

“It’s one of our most significant works here at Fallingwater,” Waggoner told the Associated Press. “It’s one that the house has come to be identified with. The first view, when you’re on the bridge, looking at the house — it’s right there.”

Following the events, representatives for Fallingwater and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, who operate the home, released a statement ensuring no damage was done to the building’s interiors and that festivities planned for the 150th Anniversary of Wright’s birth will continue as planned.

