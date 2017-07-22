World
  House in Olmue / Rodrigo Pérez Kenchington

House in Olmue / Rodrigo Pérez Kenchington

  • 13:00 - 22 July, 2017
House in Olmue / Rodrigo Pérez Kenchington
© Andrés Goñi,
© Andrés Goñi,

  • Architect

    Rodrigo Pérez Kenchington

  • Location

    Olmué, Valparaiso Region, Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    Rodrigo Pérez Kenchington

  • Area

    138.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016
© Andrés Goñi,
© Andrés Goñi,

From the architect. The project consists of a single family house on a 5000 m2 plot within a condominium in the municipal district of Olmué. 

© Andrés Goñi,
© Andrés Goñi,

The site is located on the slopes of a mountain range that borders the Pelumpen River, in a native forest area near La Campana National Park, in the middle of the coastal mountains.

© Andrés Goñi,
© Andrés Goñi,

The relief of the terrain presents a double condition as it is a flat terrain cut abruptly by a steep slope of approximately 14 meters in height.

© Andrés Goñi,
© Andrés Goñi,

The project, a one story square shaped house, capitalizes this natural balcony condition by being emplaced in the edge of it, allowing the terrace to be suspended over the sloap and the top of the trees, looking out towards the Olmué basin.

Section
Section

The east facade, where the main access is located, was thought as a double skin. A wooden lattice with different levels of transparency hides the service area and one of the bathrooms.

© Andrés Goñi,
© Andrés Goñi,

The bedrooms are facing north and you can exit through them towards an exterior corridor. This intermediate space is typical of the local and vernacular architecture and allows protecting the house from the intense summer sun and the winter rains.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

A thick stone wall separates the private from the public.

Common areas such as the living room, kitchen and dining room were designed as a single open space with big windows that frame the south and west views without any ledge or lintel. A virtual space, crossed by a bridge, separates the cantilevered terrace from the living room, increasing the vertical relation of the user with the landscape and allowing views from the interior to the bottom of the slope.

© Andrés Goñi,
© Andrés Goñi,

The project has a mixed structure system that is developed around a thick stone and concrete wall:

© Andrés Goñi,
© Andrés Goñi,

A steel structure consisting mainly of square tubing columns and standard channel and I beams, supports a reinforced concrete slab onto steel decking.

© Andrés Goñi,
© Andrés Goñi,

On this slab, SIP Panel structural walls and partitions are installed. The roof structure is build mainly with I-joist beams.

The house is externally coated with graphite colored metallic panels.

© Andrés Goñi,
© Andrés Goñi,
Cite: "House in Olmue / Rodrigo Pérez Kenchington" [Casa en Olmue / Rodrigo Pérez Kenchington] 22 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876300/house-in-olmue-rodrigo-perez-kenchington/>
