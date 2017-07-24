World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. TALLER 1+1
  6. 2017
  7. Casa FORASTE / TALLER 1+1

Casa FORASTE / TALLER 1+1

  • 13:00 - 24 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa FORASTE / TALLER 1+1
Save this picture!
Casa FORASTE / TALLER 1+1, © César Bejar
© César Bejar

© César Bejar © César Bejar © César Bejar © César Bejar +24

  • Architects

    TALLER 1+1

  • Location

    Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Omar Almaguer Hiram Pozada

  • Area

    93.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    César Bejar
Save this picture!
© César Bejar
© César Bejar

From the architect. Casa Forasté is a single family dwelling that responds to the necessity of a young marriage that obtains a lot in a centric neighborhood of Guadalajara, Mexico. The goal was to provide a practical refugee, with an optimization of the resources.

Save this picture!
© César Bejar
© César Bejar
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© César Bejar
© César Bejar

The building has two levels and 93 square meters of construction and it is trowel in an L form lot of 60 square meters, which belonged to the rear of the adjacent construction. The architectonical program in the first level consists of a social nucleus, integrated by the living room, kitchen, powder room and a central courtyard which is the focal point of the project, also this open space allows flexibility and connection between the other spaces and guarantees lighting and ventilation to the interior of the house.

Save this picture!
© César Bejar
© César Bejar
Save this picture!
© César Bejar
© César Bejar

In the second level, there is a master bedroom with its own dresser and bathroom; a secondary bedroom with a bathroom and a utility room. Due to its west orientation, the façade shows itself like a solid volume without openings, with the intention of protecting from direct sunlight. The materials used in the first plane of the front façade, point out the simpleness and sobriety of forms that were looked for in this project, the polished concrete volume was empathized like a solid figure that makes reference to a stereotomic architecture, the architecture of the cave that lies on the ground. The secondary plane is composed by a white texturized solid with a small opening that seeks contact with the light and allows it to enter the house, filling Casa Forasté with warmth.

Save this picture!
© César Bejar
© César Bejar
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Casa FORASTE / TALLER 1+1" [Casa FORASTE / TALLER 1+1] 24 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876295/casa-foraste-taller-1-plus-1/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »