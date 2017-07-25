World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. David Cervera
  6. 2017
  El Palmar / David Cervera

El Palmar / David Cervera

  15:00 - 25 July, 2017
El Palmar / David Cervera
El Palmar / David Cervera, © David Cervera
© David Cervera

  • Lighting

    Daniel Cervera

  • Aluminum Windows and Kitchens

    Betzabe Mena y Fernando Herrera
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

From the architect. The palmar is a project of a summer house, located in the Port of Chuburna Yucatan Mexico.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera

With a very small program since it only has a room kitchen living area and swimming pool.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera

As a first objective, we thought to locate the house at the bottom of the land to the south side as in the adjacent houses (in the whole context) the houses are crisscrossed to the front and leave the backyard unused.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera

In this case, it was invested to leave to the front of the house the palm trees that were in the place.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Also, they are in the north air, better lighting ventilation and visuals. It is a simple scheme of 3 spaces looking to the north a semi-open terrace, a living area with kitchen that extends the space with an outside terrace that approximates to the palm trees and integrates with the swimming pool and the bedroom a little more private to the east.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Materials used in the region, the finish on the walls is Chukum (a finish made with the roots of a tree called Chukum) is A waterproof material that does not wear paint. The floors are white polished concrete apprehended with compacted mosaics

© David Cervera
© David Cervera
Cite: "El Palmar / David Cervera" 25 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876284/el-palmar-david-cervera/>
