El Palmar / David Cervera

Lighting Daniel Cervera

Aluminum Windows and Kitchens Betzabe Mena y Fernando Herrera More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The palmar is a project of a summer house, located in the Port of Chuburna Yucatan Mexico.

With a very small program since it only has a room kitchen living area and swimming pool.

As a first objective, we thought to locate the house at the bottom of the land to the south side as in the adjacent houses (in the whole context) the houses are crisscrossed to the front and leave the backyard unused.

In this case, it was invested to leave to the front of the house the palm trees that were in the place.

Also, they are in the north air, better lighting ventilation and visuals. It is a simple scheme of 3 spaces looking to the north a semi-open terrace, a living area with kitchen that extends the space with an outside terrace that approximates to the palm trees and integrates with the swimming pool and the bedroom a little more private to the east.

Materials used in the region, the finish on the walls is Chukum (a finish made with the roots of a tree called Chukum) is A waterproof material that does not wear paint. The floors are white polished concrete apprehended with compacted mosaics