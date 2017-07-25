World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. Emilio Garateguy
  6. 2017
  7. 'ARQ RIFA G’2010' House / Emilio Garateguy + Ignacio Trecca

  • 09:00 - 25 July, 2017
'ARQ RIFA G’2010' House / Emilio Garateguy + Ignacio Trecca, Courtesy of SMA
Courtesy of SMA

© Ignacio Trecca

  • Architects

    Emilio Garateguy, Ignacio Trecca

  • Location

    Rambla Costanera, Ciudad de la Costa, Departamento de Canelones, Uruguay

  • Architect in Charge

    Emilio Garateguy, Ignacio Trecca

  • Architects Advisors

    MBAD Arquitectos; Mario Baez, Adrián Duran

  • Area

    127.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ignacio Trecca

  • Structure

    Magnone-Pollio Ingenieros Civiles

  • Sanitary Conditioning

    Oficina de Arquitectura

  • Landscape and Gardening

    Julian Gago

  • Construction

    Estudio Oliver SRL

  • Jury of the Competition

    Marcelo Gualano, Marcelo Danza, Marcelo Bednarik, Federico Mesa

  • Organization

    ARQ RIFA G’2010 /CEDA/FADU (Facultad de Arquitectura, Diseño y Urbanismo, UDELAR)
    • More SpecsLess Specs

From the architect. The house is the first prize of the characteristic architectural Housing Contest  “Arquitectura RIFA G’2010” from Facultad de Arquitectura, Diseño y Urbanismo, FADU - UDELAR. This is a Student Contest, once they select the winning proposal begins a process advised of development that culminates with the construction of the winning project. The property is located in a corner in front of the sea in Ciudad de la Costa, a suburban area adjacent to Montevideo. The low vegetation on the side of the beach and the wide avenue, make it difficult to see toward the sea on the ground floor. Here is the “Key” of the project. The main spaces in relation to the ground or with the view on an upper floor?

Courtesy of SMA
Courtesy of SMA

The short facade facing the Rambla and account with a non-buildable area of 15m, which conditions its implementation toward the bottom. The choose, to maximize the use of the venue, solving the housing in a massive volume on the ground floor, appropriating the extensions to the outdoor spaces, looking for care privacy with respect to the nearest street and communicate fluently interior and exterior spaces in the longitudinal direction. The access is given by a patio, generating a controlled outer space also works, next to the kitchen, separator of the social areas and the most deprived of housing. It is the spiral staircase of access to the barbecue and upper terrace, generating a functional circuitry. The living-dining area is located toward the Rambla, using the entire width of the constructible space. It is conceived as an open space and fluid, with both the more intimate patio access as the front garden. In the farthest part of the visual and sound pollution of the Rambla are the bedrooms and services. The services are conceived as a nucleus, also playing with the logic of the massive volume. In contrast the divisions of the rest of the interior spaces are lightweight enclosures, it is the furniture that generate the separations. The two main bedrooms facing the street perpendicular to the coast, and the area next to it, it is proposed a semi-outdoor gallery permeable, which allows a visual filter to the outside, in addition to providing an extension to the same, creating a pleasant microclimate in the summer months, and allowing the entry of the sun in the coldest months.

Courtesy of SMA
Courtesy of SMA
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Courtesy of SMA
Courtesy of SMA

With regard to the speech raised, we look to the ground floor is a massive volume, while the barbecue is a lightweight and transparent. We found on the brick as a material capable of achieving a volume hard and in turn with the sufficient versatility for different types of permeability thus regulating privacy and light keeping the reading of rustic and heavy volume. At the same time, allows a continuous surround on all sides of the prism, including the deck, where is implemented a system of on high ceiling to achieve this continuity material only. We studied carefully the rigging of brick, allowing the permeability when needed without interrupting the pace of the carcass dissection.

Courtesy of SMA
Courtesy of SMA
Cross Section
Cross Section
Courtesy of SMA
Courtesy of SMA

The treatment is quite simple since you are looking for the protagonist of the massif of brick. Toward the Rambla is raised against the denser vegetation limit to generate sound and visual privacy and leaving a large esplanade green as an extension of the dwelling. The courtyard of the fund has a different character, more private and service

Courtesy of SMA
Courtesy of SMA
Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Uruguay
Cite: "'ARQ RIFA G’2010' House / Emilio Garateguy + Ignacio Trecca" 25 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876274/casa-arq-rifa-g2010-emilio-garateguy-plus-ignacio-trecca/>
