World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. House on the Top / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura

House on the Top / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 27 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House on the Top / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
House on the Top / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura , © Juan Solano
© Juan Solano

© Juan Solano © Juan Solano © Juan Solano © Juan Solano +31

Save this picture!
© Juan Solano
© Juan Solano

From the architect. This urban house is built in a lot whose front is being increasingly extended towards an interesting panoramic view of Lima, due to which a hanging exposed concrete framing this view is proposed.

Save this picture!
© Juan Solano
© Juan Solano
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Juan Solano
© Juan Solano

The entrance from the street is worked as a spatial sequence that guides user through bridges and stone walls until a double-height great hall that distributes to the inside spaces of the house.

Save this picture!
© Juan Solano
© Juan Solano
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Peru
Cite: "House on the Top / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura " 27 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876273/casa-en-la-cima-metropolis-oficina-de-arquitectura/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »