House on the Top / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura

Architects
LocationUrb. Las Casuarinas, San Vicente de Cañete, Peru
Architect in ChargeJosé Orrego Herrera
Area643.0 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
CollaboratorsJorge Pizzorno, Jorge Luis Panizo
From the architect. This urban house is built in a lot whose front is being increasingly extended towards an interesting panoramic view of Lima, due to which a hanging exposed concrete framing this view is proposed.
The entrance from the street is worked as a spatial sequence that guides user through bridges and stone walls until a double-height great hall that distributes to the inside spaces of the house.