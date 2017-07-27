House on the Top / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura

+31

Architects Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura

Location Urb. Las Casuarinas, San Vicente de Cañete, Peru

Architect in Charge José Orrego Herrera

Area 643.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Juan Solano

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Jorge Pizzorno, Jorge Luis Panizo More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This urban house is built in a lot whose front is being increasingly extended towards an interesting panoramic view of Lima, due to which a hanging exposed concrete framing this view is proposed.

The entrance from the street is worked as a spatial sequence that guides user through bridges and stone walls until a double-height great hall that distributes to the inside spaces of the house.