Open Call: Bauhaus Residence 2018

In the 1920’s the Masters’ Houses in Dessau became the epitome of an artist community of the twentieth century. This is where Walter Gropius, Oskar Schlemmer, Georg Muche, László Moholy-Nagy, Lyonel Feininger, Wassily Kandinsky and Paul Klee and their families lived next door to each other. Here they were joined by their friends and visitors. Artist collectives, artist couples and artist friendships developed here, with everyone working together in the open structure of the model homes located in a park. However, when the Bauhauslers left in 1933 the area became deserted and the work created as a result of the artistic effort was abandoned.

Since February 2016 the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation is enabling young international artists to once again live and work in the Schlemmer house – even if the restrictions of the perseveration of cultural heritage attached to the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site are very strict. With the new format the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation would like to promote the current focus of attention on the Bauhaus heritage, revitalise the Masters’ Houses and in this context promote artistic and creative work of international significance which will then at the end of the residency period be displayed in the Gropius House until the Bauhaus anniversary in 2019.

Participation conditions

The programme is catering to artists with an overall interest in all those areas that are historically being represented by Bauhaus and that have developed from it until today: painting, design, textile, architecture, sculpture, photography, film.

Please appreciate the fact that the Open Call is not open to students. Teams are welcome.

Application (German or English):

Please apply using the application online form:

We require the following information from you:

Your career development

A list of your previous exhibitions

The actual project that you will be working on during your stay at Bauhaus. This should be related to Bauhaus (approx. 2 pages). The project should also be tied to the Foundation’s annual topic in 2018 “Standards”. (Here we are looking at a survey of standards existing in building, living, life and works of art. How do we deal with measurability, rules and standards? How can we get off the beaten track of standards in the field of art? What influence does art have today on how we perceive standards?)

A motivation

An artist’s portfolio

Applications in paper or other formats will not be accepted and will therefore disqualify the applicant.

! ! ! Closing date for applications ! ! !

6 September 2017, 00 h (CET)

Announcement of the winners

In the autumn of 2017 two artists will be selected for the year 2018 by a jury. The winners will be announced through a press release at the end of October 2017.

Jury

The jury consists of Dr Claudia Perren, director of the Bauhaus Dessau

Foundation; Melanie Roumiguière, curator Hamburger Bahnhof Berlin (requested); Daniel

Herrmann, director of the Werkleitz Gesellschaft e.V.; Markus Hoffmann, guest artist 2017, and Dr Alexia Pooth, research associate of the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation.

The Foundation’s performances

The Bauhaus Dessau Foundation will provide the selected artists with the

following for three months:

Living and work space in the Schlemmer House

A monthly expense allowance of 1,200 Euros

Opportunities for giving presentations and performances and engaging in discussions during their stay

Support in their research work, in organising events along with technical assistance and public relations activities

Public presentations of their work in the Gropius House at the end of their stay where the work will remain until 2019

The artists‘ obligations

Purchase of the material required for their work

Medical and indemnity insurance

Visa

Living expenses, provisions

With the assistance of the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation, the artists are free to apply for additional external funding for their stay.

Artists-in-Residence time period

The three-monthly Artist-in-Residence stays will take place between April and October 2018 in consultation with the Foundation. You are expected to be present in Dessau.

