10 Incredible Exposed Structures: Photos of the Week

Putting aside finishes, coatings, and cladding to work with exposed structural elements is not an easy task. Faced with this challenge, architects have demonstrated an eagerness to surpass ourselves and to design increasingly creative structures. In portraying this type of project, there are often opportunities for photographers to create incredible and innovative compositions: from geometric patterns, to the use of symmetry and rhythm, to the possibility of focusing on the textures and details of the materials. Here, we present a selection of photographs of impressive structures by renowned photographers such as Iwan Baan, Julien Lanoo and Yao Li, among others.

© ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart © Boegly + Grazia © Courtesy of CCDI © Eric Dinardi +12

University of Stuttgart

ICD-ITKE Research Pavilion 2015-16 / ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart 

© ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart
© ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart

Yao Li

Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT

© Yao Li
© Yao Li

CCDI - Mozhao Studio & Jing Studio

Qingdao Cruise Terminal / CCDI - Mozhao Studio & Jing Studio

10 Incredible Exposed Structures: Photos of the Week, © Courtesy of CCDI
© Courtesy of CCDI

Iwan Baan

Beirut Terraces - Herzog & de Meuron

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Eric Dinardi

School of Alfa Omega / RAW Architecture

© Eric Dinardi
© Eric Dinardi

CCDI - Mozhao Studio & Jing Studio

Qingdao Cruise Terminal / CCDI - Mozhao Studio & Jing Studio

© Courtesy of CCDI
© Courtesy of CCDI

Julien Lanoo

Elytra Filament Pavilion / ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart 

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

Pierre L'Excellent

Porte Marguerite de Navarre / 169 architecture

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

Daylight Liège sprl

Walloon Branch of Reproduction Forestry Material / SAMYN and PARTNERS

© Daylight Liège sprl
© Daylight Liège sprl

Haruo Mikami

Norton Restaurant / BLOCO Arquitetos  

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
