World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. FANAF
  6. 2017
  7. Cultural Innovation Store in the Jiangning Imperial Silk Manufacturing Museum / FANAF

Cultural Innovation Store in the Jiangning Imperial Silk Manufacturing Museum / FANAF

  • 19:00 - 24 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cultural Innovation Store in the Jiangning Imperial Silk Manufacturing Museum / FANAF
Save this picture!
Cultural Innovation Store in the Jiangning Imperial Silk Manufacturing Museum / FANAF, © Jin Xiaowen
© Jin Xiaowen

© Jin Xiaowen © Jin Xiaowen © Jin Xiaowen © Jin Xiaowen +27

  • Architects

    FANAF

  • Location

    Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

  • Lead Architects

    Jin Xin

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jin Xiaowen
Save this picture!
© Jin Xiaowen
© Jin Xiaowen

From the architect. In 2015, the Jiangsu Soho International Group Corporation, one of China’s most renowned silk export companies, began a collaboration with the Nanjing Museum Administration. This project became known as the Cultural Innovation Store. The store has now been completed and showcases a variety of silk artefacts on display as part of the Da Guan Yuan, providing a leisurely space for visitors to enjoy. The area is situated in the west wing on the ground floor of the Jiangning Imperial Silk Manufacturing Museum, located at the intersection of Taiping South Road and Changjiang Road in Nanjing.

Save this picture!
© Jin Xiaowen
© Jin Xiaowen
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Jin Xiaowen
© Jin Xiaowen

The museum’s west wing was previously occupied by an arts and crafts retailer. It lacked a distinctive key feature to attract and retain visitors. In addition, the space contained inadequate resources and information about the store to encourage further interaction with the museum. Despite it being the final destination of the gallery exhibit, it did not provide a common area for people to sit and reflect over a cup of coffee. Due to these reasons, the space was not utilised to its full potential.

Save this picture!
© Jin Xiaowen
© Jin Xiaowen

One of FANAF’s greatest challenges was to create an integrated part of the Jiangning Imperial Silk Manufacturing Museum while still retaining its own individuality. FANAF chose timber to reflect the atmosphere of the rest of the museum. Inspired by the organic manufacturing process of silk weaving, FANAF proposed this concept of gentle overlapping and repetition, which came to be known as ‘superimposition and superposition’

Save this picture!
© Jin Xiaowen
© Jin Xiaowen
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Jin Xiaowen
© Jin Xiaowen

The project called for a space that would allow the facilitation of three key functions, in the form of a relaxing common area, an attractive exhibition space, and a state-of-the-art retail destination. To implement this vision, FANAF proposed a concept consisting of two contrasting design themes. The first theme features an all black-and-white palette to accommodate the exhibition’s surroundings. This monochromatic concept is exhibited through the displaying of ornate garments on metal coat hangers and display counters. Traditional ink illustrations of the twelve beautiful women from the Great Classical Novel, ‘Dream of the Red Chamber’, line the walls on white scrolls. The second theme employs timber for a natural and timeless design aesthetic. The timber is layered through the common areas of the space, with the ceiling, floorboards and display shelves all lined with the same textiles.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The Cultural Innovation Store’s captivating elements will assist in guiding people through a journey of vivid artworks, generating interest and people flow. The quality materials used and simple yet delicately designed décor will enhance the visitor and customer experience and allow the appreciation of art in a welcoming, advanced modern space. 

Save this picture!
© Jin Xiaowen
© Jin Xiaowen
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store China
Cite: "Cultural Innovation Store in the Jiangning Imperial Silk Manufacturing Museum / FANAF" 24 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876234/cultural-innovation-store-in-the-jiangning-imperial-silk-manufacturing-museum-fanaf/>
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jin Xiaowen

南京江宁织造博物馆文创商店 ／ 反几建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »