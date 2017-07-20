World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University
  6. 2016
  7. Hangzhou Ya Gu Quan Shan Hotel / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University

Hangzhou Ya Gu Quan Shan Hotel / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University

  • 20:00 - 20 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hangzhou Ya Gu Quan Shan Hotel / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University
Save this picture!
Hangzhou Ya Gu Quan Shan Hotel / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University, © Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang

© Zhao Qiang © Zhao Qiang © Zhao Qiang © Zhao Qiang +33

Save this picture!
© Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang

From the architect. The base is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of San Tai Shan Road and Hu Pao Road of West Lake District in Hangzhou. There are some hills surrounded with wide viewing; the landscape is beautiful inside and the natural vegetation well preserved.

Save this picture!
© Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang

The hotel’s total building area are of 31363 square meters, the total number of rooms are 182 rooms, from which the main parts of hotel are 109 rooms, the main type of single room are 21 building and 73 rooms with banquet hall, Chinese restaurant, Japanese restaurant, conference room, gym, indoor swimming pool and other facilities.

Save this picture!
© Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang

The design is adhered to the purpose of “respecting the natural environment and inheriting the historical heritage”, through the construction of the ground architecture; the connection and symbiosis between nature and humanity are realized.

Save this picture!
Zone A First Floor Plan
Zone A First Floor Plan

The backyard of entrance landscape is located in second floor, which used the minimal design techniques so as to show "white when black" representing the general artistic effect. Through the background of the north white wall, there are row of tall cedar retained in the base, when you observe from the entrance ramp or entrance porch, the ink image of white walls, green trees and natural rocks is reflected in the calm water, which present the outline of entrance space and express the quietness and Buddhist mood.

Save this picture!
© Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang

The main functions of the hotel community are composed by courtyards located on both sides of the central axis of the main entrance. There are some tall arbors at the eastern side of the courtyard in the base. The west side courtyard is built on the top of a roof so as to create a private atmosphere of two rooms with a simple atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang
Save this picture!
Section 2-2
Section 2-2
Save this picture!
© Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang

The hotel rooms are located at the southwest of the main part of hotel, which is surrounded by the green courtyard and spotted by green plants and dry stone, and there are several pieces of trees, shrubs, and a ancient Pavilion at the corner, which makes the courtyard prosperous and having rich sense of place.

Save this picture!
© Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang

The standing room area are located on the west side of base, which is designed by changing of courtyard, vertical relationship of local conditions and different degree of openness and consistency, so the building volume is cut organically and transforming its space.

Save this picture!
© Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang

White walls, black tiles, deep eaves; the slate floors are simple and delicate; the roofing color is black grey tile roof; and the achievement of precious warm tone, which is formed by the carefully chosen pineapple wood wall panels of the building groups presenting the white wall and forming the background of China fir forest, building a systematic and full of connotations design language, making the hotel in the rich southern charm tone,  clearly expressing the clear characteristics and the artistic conception of building form of Hangzhou style with the poetic invisible sense.

Save this picture!
© Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
Cite: "Hangzhou Ya Gu Quan Shan Hotel / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University" 20 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876222/hangzhou-ya-gu-quan-shan-hotel/>
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Zhao Qiang

杭州雅谷泉山庄酒店 / 浙江大学建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »