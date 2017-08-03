Proposed 66-Storey Tower Could Be LA's Third Tallest Building

Save this picture! Courtesy of Los Angeles Department of City Planning

Los Angeles' Department of City Planning has released an initial study for a potential future skyscraper that could break ground in 2020. The 66-story Figueroa Centre is proposed for construction on a current parking lot adjacent to the Hotel Figueroa in South Park. Designed by CallisonRTKL, upon completion, the building would become Downtown LA’s third tallest building, surpassed only by Wilshire Grand and the US Bank Tower, both at 73 stories.

The design of the tower combines glass with a stone-clad base, while the roof will be finished with a form of parapets. Measuring a total of 984,940 square feet (91,500 square meters), the building will include 220 hotel rooms, 200 residential units, and approximately 22,800 square feet (2,100 square meters) of ballrooms and meeting spaces.

In addition to this, 94,080 square feet (8,700 square meters) of commercial space will be created, including retail and restaurants. A nine-storey podium will be located at the base of the building, with 11 levels of both underground and above grade parking.

If the developer’s plans are approved by the City, the Figueroa Centre will break ground in 2020 and is expected to be complete by 2023.

News via Curbed LA and Los Angeles Department of City Planning.