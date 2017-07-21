World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Fala Atelier
  6. 2016
  7. House in Rua Faria Guimarães / Fala Atelier

House in Rua Faria Guimarães / Fala Atelier

  • 03:00 - 21 July, 2017
House in Rua Faria Guimarães / Fala Atelier
House in Rua Faria Guimarães / Fala Atelier, © Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro © Ricardo Loureiro Collage. Image Courtesy of Fala Atelier © Ricardo Loureiro +14

  • Architects

    Fala Atelier

  • Location

    Porto, Portugal

  • Design Team

    Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Mariana Silva, Diogo Paixão, Paulo Sousa

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ricardo Loureiro

  • Tiles

    Paulina Piech

  • Contractor

    Engilaco

  • Collages

    Fala Atelier

  • Client

    stunning chapter ltd
Collage. Image Courtesy of Fala Atelier
Collage. Image Courtesy of Fala Atelier
Collage. Image Courtesy of Fala Atelier
Collage. Image Courtesy of Fala Atelier

From the architect. The old house was found in a sequence of equally discrete buildings from different periods of the 20th century. Built originally for a single family, and abandoned for decades, the brief proposed transforming the ruin into a housing unit with five apartments, responding to the accelerated gentrification process in the area.

Before. Image Courtesy of Fala Atelier
Before. Image Courtesy of Fala Atelier
© Ricardo Loureiro
The perimeter of thick granite walls was preserved and the interior structure was completely refurbished, recurring only to light wood elements. The fragmented arrangement of small inner rooms was replaced with a sequence of almost identically dimensioned apartments.

© Ricardo Loureiro
In every unit, a modular wall of openable plywood panels was painted in a deep blue tone, concealing different functions: kitchens, bathrooms, cabinetry. Only upon a second look it is understandable the distinction between the five units: the consistent system and visual relation between the several apartments finds its contradiction in the necessary adaptation of its rhetorical rigidity to the geometry of the staircase, the existing windows, the form of the roof. In each studio, a piece of natural stone with a different form unbalances the apparently symmetrical inner elevations.

Proposal plan
Proposal plan

The street facade acts as a theatrical device with its unorthodox use of the traditional local tiles. Two double-doors with different colours suggest distinct hierarchies.

© Ricardo Loureiro
Cite: "House in Rua Faria Guimarães / Fala Atelier" 21 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876197/house-in-rua-faria-guimaraes-fala-atelier/>
