World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Studio William Hefner
  6. 2014
  7. Toulon / Studio William Hefner

Toulon / Studio William Hefner

  • 19:00 - 26 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Toulon / Studio William Hefner
Save this picture!
Toulon / Studio William Hefner, © Roger Davies
© Roger Davies

© Roger Davies © Roger Davies © Roger Davies © Roger Davies +78

Save this picture!
© Roger Davies
© Roger Davies

From the architect. A  couple commissioned a new home with an emphasis on natural light and the surrounding landscape. The contemporary design rises from the site, presenting the street with a dynamic façade in which rugged walls of concrete and metal provide privacy to the first floor while soaring glass at the second floor fills the house with light. Tilted roof planes nod to the traditional sloped roofs of the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Roger Davies
© Roger Davies

At the rear, the second floor features a louvered trellis that runs the length of the house and a thick floor system that extends far beyond the first-floor area below. Recalling le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye, this accentuated horizontal volume conveys the sense that it hovers above the site.  At the same time, it integrates the house with its surroundings by creating shaded outdoor rooms to complement interior spaces for seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Save this picture!
© Roger Davies
© Roger Davies
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Roger Davies
© Roger Davies

Inside the hard shell of concrete, metal, and glass, the interior is warm and open. Living spaces flow together in an open plan, with cues in the finishes and lighting strategies to subtly differentiate spaces. The palette of materials ranges from striated marble to finely grooved tile and backlit birch-wood ribbons. The textures and muted colors of the materials brings an intimate, human scale to the bright, airy volumes. The art studio, a uniquely serene and private space, is bare but for a window onto a private garden and a skylight system that composes its entire roof.

Save this picture!
© Roger Davies
© Roger Davies
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Toulon / Studio William Hefner" 26 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876188/toulon-studio-william-hefner/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »