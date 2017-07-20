World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Center
  4. Colombia
  5. El Equipo de Mazzanti
  6. 2016
  7. Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation / El Equipo de Mazzanti

  • 11:00 - 20 July, 2017
Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation / El Equipo de Mazzanti, © Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

© Alejandro Arango © Andrés Valbuena Courtesy of El Equipo de Mazzanti

  • Architects

    El Equipo de Mazzanti

  • Location

    Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia

  • Architect in Charge

    Giancarlo Mazzanti

  • Design Team

    Giancarlo Mazzanti, Sebastián Negret, Fredy Fortich, Alberto Aranda, Felipe Pombo, Rocío Lamprea, César Grisales, Juan Sebastián Muñoz, Lorenza Baroncelli, Marcela Gómez, Julián Gaviria

  • Area

    32000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Alejandro Arango, Andrés Valbuena, Fundación Santa fe

  • Technical Architects

    Clara Vila, Trinidad Guzmán, Sebastián Corredor, Daniel Cely, Ana Varona, Manuela Guzmán, Juan Carlos Zúñiga, Dorotea Rojas, Diego Casas, Laura Luque, Juan Sebastián Tocaruncho, Iván Bernal, Maria Sol Echeverry, Patricia Gualteros

  • Technical drawer

    Julián Otalora

  • Interns

    Kelly Lambale, Stanley Schultz

  • Production and photographic coordination

    Mariana Bravo, Fredy Fortich

  • Engineers

    CNI Ingenieros y PYP

  • Structure

    Groncol

  • Landscape

    Carmenza Henao

  • Lighting

    Diebold Colombia SA

  • Security and control

    IHC LTC

  • Hydraulic and civil engineering

    hidráulica, Redes y proyectos de Energia SA EMA

  • Energy

    Aycardi Ingenieros Civiles SAS

  • Civil Engineers

    Payc Gerencia de proyecto

  • Furniture for photography

    Kassani Diseño - Colombia, Crusardi

  • Contract

    Bogotá, Colombia.

  • Representatives

    BoConcept, Kare, Kusch, Tribù
    More Specs
© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena

From the architect. A connecting building - a healing space

The project´s main idea: the connection. There are different connection levels that our proposal will solve:

Urban connector
The comprehension of a metropolitan scale is fundamental at the moment of thinking in an integral architectonical answer. More than solving a need for the expansion of the hospital, the project should commit to solve more of what it is requested, taking advantage of the good location of the intervention area. The project is located in a place in the city where two of the main avenues: 9th and 7th avenue almost connect. Our proposal looks forward to be a diagonal connector and work as a catalyzer for new flows, activities and human relationships.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Location
Location
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

We designed dos big open spaces at the edges of the two avenues, both with a lot of vegetation, green areas, commercial stores, coffee shops and a multipurpose auditorium that will create a relationship between pedestrians and the area. Open spaces, even if they are separated from the existing hospital, they will look connected at the pedestrian level by the main lobby of the building, as well as generating new flows and activities, turning the building into an urban bridge. We state a complete urban solution that will make the University Hospital as a reference and meeting point in its environment.  

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Connecting the existent
There is a condition in the hospital that must be solved and it is fragmentation. Originally Santa Fe Hospital had been developed through time within different master plans. Initially it was thought as a clear and ordered hospital complex which would have expansions according to the plans. The first master plan proposed a second cross for inpatients, when it was build it would allow an axial circulation complementing the actual flow, giving spaces for patios and open areas.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

The actual hospital is the result of an addition of architectonical pieces that answer to programmatic needs, technological and scientific advances. In consequence this has created a maze of buildings and flows.

Section 01
Section 01

Our proposal tries to retake the initial idea of a complex. The idea of the connector building recovers the proposal of the axe between the existing and the new buildings. It wants to take aside the idea of joining buildings and punctual expansions and understand the hospital as a totality. This will generate necessary connections for the correct operation of the different levels, avoiding the uncontrolled growing of small pieces without relation. We propose a building with a core that will reorganize the actual vertical and horizontal flows as well as working as a linking element between the new and the existent.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Therefore we want to rescue the intention of the patio and natural lighting in each of the spaces, an element of vital meaning in the healing process.
With this unifying strategy, our proposal is not only an expansion it turns to be an organizing and bounding element.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Connector of the new
The new building more than reorganizing the existent hospital, it states a clear segregation of the future spaces. A building only for inpatients and the others for ICU and intermediate care; they differ in form and size because of their special functional requirements. Joined in their form only in the base by the main lobby, both buildings work as one when they connected by bridges, stais and ramps. The bridges allow an easy connection, direct and adaptable to all differentiated flows.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

The tower for ICU is stated as the next operational heart of the hospital and the surgery service. Connected by bridges and an exclusive elevator for patients.

Axonometric
Axonometric

Existent coherence
An image for the foundation
A façade as an element for transition and identity

© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena

The building´s image is an important element for the iconic design. Through its materiality and configuration, the façade leaves its condition of only working as a skin and turns to be an element of meanings and functions; it turns to be an element of identity for the foundation, configuring an integral element of the whole campus. We will use a brick façade that will allow the proper integration to the actual language of the hospital, raising the idea of sobriety in the architectonical design. On the other hand, the facades innovation in which the brick would not be used as a structural element but as an aesthetical one. The mudejar configuration will generate particular ambiences inside of the building. The disposition of the bricks will let natural light come in different levels and intensities. This façade allows the use of the brick wall as a membrane that helps to have a semi-private relation with the exterior. The relation with the outside increases when having windows from bottom to top, the highs of the windows change because the person who spends more time in the room is a lay down patient and needs to have a view from the bed. The patients have the possibility to look to the city, the mountains and the sky. On the back of the brick skin, there is a glazed skin to prevent pollution, contamination, noise and weather isolation for a really temperature and sound control.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Facade Detail
Facade Detail
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

A healing space
The space is a stimulus that is a big influence in human behavior, architecture has the opportunity to link a person with place, a matter of actors and scenarios in which our work is to look forward to the expectations of the first and the potential of the second.

© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena

It is the patient who gives sense to the hospital and he has to be in the first place always. In second place it is the staff that requires adequate ambiences to do their work with the best attitude. A third group is the population that goes to the building for different reasons. Our conceptual proposal is to do a high, singular and emblematic building. We understand the foundation need as an architectonical idea and not a conventional hospital.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

The volumes configuration in two autonomous buildings has the characteristic of opening new luminous spaces, comfort not only functional but as spatial quality and generosity; friendly environments.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

The hospital needs to be transforming and adapting continuously, a dialogue between offer of aid, physical resources, technology, process, functionality.

9th floor plan
9th floor plan

We propose in the 9th floor a new place that is totally different from the traditional; having a solarium full of plants in the middle of a hospital may sound a total mistake, but it increases health in patients that they not feel trapped in a hospital. The hospital design overall is made for accelerating healing process, light, views and nature help in the mind recovery after a surgery or a long stay in ICU.

© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena

HOSPITAL PRINCIPLES
-Patient oriented: focus on needs and worries of the patients presented by their families and friends. Lowering environmental conditions that generate stress. Maintain patient’s dignity and privacy. Confortable and positive ambiences under the hospitality principles. Add life exaltation elements. Allow quick changes of technology and treatment protocols. Divide patients, staff and logistics areas, in terms of flows and organization. Staffs time efficiency with the patients as well as the patient’s time in the hospital. 

Model 01. Image Courtesy of El Equipo de Mazzanti
Model 01. Image Courtesy of El Equipo de Mazzanti
Model 02. Image Courtesy of El Equipo de Mazzanti
Model 02. Image Courtesy of El Equipo de Mazzanti

- Safety: precise control when we have really delimited the private areas from the public ones.
- Well-being: management of the best interior environmental quality will guarantee patients wellness and health for this the hospital taken care of: contamination control, protection and control, thermic control, visual and smell comfort, perception comfort, light comfort

© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena

- Innovation: solutions for the latest technology in terms of equipment, procedures, etc.
- Environmental respect: sustainable, reforestation, water and energy efficiency

© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena
Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare healthcare center Colombia
Cite: "Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation / El Equipo de Mazzanti" 20 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876184/fundacion-santa-fe-de-bogota-el-equipo-de-mazzanti/>
