Madrid Announces Design Competition to Remodel 11 of the City´s Public Squares

Save this picture! Parque Mirasierra en el distrito Fuencarral-El Pardo. Image © Comunidad de Madrid [Flickr], bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The municipality of Madrid´s Area of Sustainable Urban Development, in collaboration with the Official College of Architects of Madrid, has announced a design competition to remodel eleven public plazas in the outskirts of the Spanish capital city as an urban regeneration strategy for the city´s periphery.

As part of the strategic plan, Regenerate Madrid, the competition, “Plaz-er”, seeks to “contribute to the creation of an upgrading program for the civic plazas located on the city´s periphery, understood as representative spaces with a singular and identifying character for the local areas population that should be reinforced through the new project."

“The plaza is where citizen identity is formalized, for this reason, this type of public space is fundamental for social cohesion in the area”, explained the organizers. The plazas chosen are divided by “difficulty of function, size and complexities." The competition is open to qualified architects, with either a degree from Spain or from abroad (UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) that has been legally recognized or validated in Spanish.

First group:

Plaza Cívica de Lucero. Distrito Latina. C/Alhambra 27

Plaza Cívica de San Blas. Distrito San Blas. C/Alconera 1-2

Plaza Cívica Mar de Cristal. Distrito Hortaleza. C/ Ayacucho 4

Plaza de la Duquesa de Osuna. Distrito Barajas. C/ Joaquín Ibarra 28 y 34

Second group:

Plaza de la Remonta. Distrito Tetuán.

Plaza de la Vaguada. Distrito Fuencarral. C/ Monforte de Lemos, 35

Plaza del Encuentro. Distrito Moratalaz.

Plaza de los Misterios. Distrito Ciudad Lineal

Third group:

Plaza de Puerto Canfranc. Distrito Vallecas. C/ Puerto de Canfranc 47-57

Plaza Mayor y Plaza de Ágata. Distrito Villaverde.

Plaza de la Emperatriz. Distrito Carabanchel.

Winners will receive a prize of 12,000 euros for plazas in the first group, 10,000 euros for plazas in the second group and 8,000 for plazas in the third group.

Get full competition details here.